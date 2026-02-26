Associate Sponsors

India vs Zimbabwe LIVE SCORE T20 WC Super 8: Blessing gets the breakthrough for ZIM; Samson departs

India need to get a big win if possible on the night and will probably be looking to bowl first if given the choice, in order to limit the visitors to a low total and chase it down quickly.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
India vs Zimbabwe T20 WC live score Super 8
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 7:35 PM IST
7:35 PM

India vs Zimbabwe LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: IND 80/1 after the powerplay!

Ngarava continues the attack for Zimbabwe

Ball 6 – SIX! Abhishek Sharma finishes the over in style, launching it powerfully over the ropes.
 
Ball 5 – Ishan Kishan flicks a full delivery on the pads to deep mid-wicket for a single.
 
Ball 4 – FOUR! Slower ball down the leg side, Kishan pulls it fine and beats short fine leg.
 
Ball 3 – Two runs. Kishan miscues a pull that lands safely well short of deep square, allowing them to come back for a couple.
 
Ball 2 – No run, good length outside off; Kishan taps it straight to backward point.
 
Ball 1 – FOUR! A poor full toss on leg stump, Kishan helps it away over short fine for a boundary.
 
Over Summary: 17 runs from the over. India 80-1 after 6 overs.
Abhishek Sharma 33*(13), Ishan Kishan 15*(9).

7:29 PM

India vs Zimbabwe LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: 50 comes up for IND!

Evans into the attack for Zimbabwe

Ball 6 – No run, Abhishek swings but can’t make contact on a fuller delivery outside off.
 
Ball 5 – FOUR! Fuller length outside off, Abhishek goes hard at it and gets a thick inside edge that races between the keeper and short third.
 
Ball 5 (Wide) – Called wide! Full and well outside off, Abhishek misses the swing. Evans not too pleased with the decision.
 
Ball 4 – No run, short of length outside off; Abhishek cuts straight to backward point.
 
Ball 3 – SIX! Abhishek reads the slower ball early and launches it over cow corner for a massive hit.
 
Ball 2 – Ishan Kishan slices a full ball to sweeper cover for a single.
 
Ball 1 – Two runs to start the over, Kishan pulls a short delivery wide of deep square.
 
Over Summary: 14 runs added. India 63-1 after 5 overs.
Abhishek Sharma 27*(12), Ishan Kishan 4*(4).

7:25 PM

India vs Zimbabwe LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: Ishan comes in at the crease!

Blessing continues the attack for ZIM

Ball 6 – Ishan Kishan gets off strike with a single square of the wicket.
 
Ball 5 – No run, good length delivery around off; Kishan defends with soft hands.
 
Ball 4 – WICKET! Sanju Samson departs. A slower short ball deceives him as he attempts a pull, only to mistime it towards deep mid-wicket. Ryan Burl runs in and completes a sliding catch. Samson falls for 24 (15).
 
Ball 3 – Abhishek Sharma nudges a slower delivery to mid-wicket and picks up a quick single.
 
Ball 2 – No run, sharp bounce outside off; Abhishek swings hard but is beaten.
 
Ball 1 – Samson works it off his pads to fine leg for a single.
 
Over Summary: Just 3 runs and a big wicket. India 49-1 after 4 overs.
Abhishek Sharma 17*(8), Ishan Kishan 1*(2).

7:22 PM

India vs Zimbabwe LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: Samson departs!

Sanju Samson is caught out as Blessing gets the breakthrough for Zimbabwe in the 4th over.

7:19 PM

India vs Zimbabwe LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: Big over for India!

Maposa into the attack for Zimbabwe

Ball 6 – Abhishek Sharma smashes it over long-on for a SIX! Huge hit to finish the over.
 
Ball 5 – Samson takes a quick single to the left of long-on off a low full toss.
 
Ball 4 – FOUR! Samson cuts a length ball outside off between short third and backward point.
 
Ball 3 – Abhishek Sharma rotates strike with a single to deep square off a short delivery.
 
Ball 2 – FOUR! Overpitched ball outside off, Abhishek lofts it beautifully over the bowler’s head to deep extra cover.
 
Ball 1 – No run, flick off the thigh pad; sound and a slight appeal, but the bowler isn’t interested.
 
Extras: Two wides and a no-ball accounted for, free-hit coming up.
 
Over Summary: 23 runs scored off the over. India 46-0 after 3 overs. Sanju Samson 23*(13), Abhishek Sharma 16*(6).

7:11 PM

India vs Zimbabwe LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: 10 runs from the over!

Blessing into the attack for Zimbabwe

Ball 6 – Samson pulls it over wide long-on for a massive SIX! Perfectly timed back-foot shot, sailed over the boundary.
 
Ball 5 – No run, slower delivery outside off; Samson looks to cut but is well-fielded at backward point.
 
Ball 4 – Two runs! Samson gets on his toes and punches a slower ball wide of extra cover for a quick couple.
 
Ball 3 – Abhishek Sharma off the mark with a single to deep cover.
 
Ball 2 – Samson takes a single to backward point, neatly placed off a back-of-a-length delivery.
 
Ball 1 – No run, good-length ball outside off; Samson blocks into the off-side.
 
Over Summary: 10 runs scored off the over. India 23-0 after 2 overs. Sanju Samson 18*(11), Abhishek Sharma 1*(1).

7:06 PM

India vs Zimbabwe LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: 13 runs from the 1st over!

Ngarava begins the attack for Zimbabwe

Ball 6 – Sanju Samson sends it high over mid-wicket for a SIX! Brilliant back-foot timing to clear the bowler.
 
Ball 5 – Leg byes! The ball deflects off Samson’s thigh and races away to the boundary for FOUR.
 
Ball 4 – Samson punches it straight back to the bowler, no run.
 
Ball 3 – He takes two runs with a quick pull shot down the leg side, beating the fielders.
 
Ball 2 – Samson dabs it to short third, no run.
 
Ball 1 – A single to backward square leg to start the over.
 
Over Summary: 13 runs scored off the over. India 13-0 after 1 over. Sanju Samson 9*(6), Abhishek Sharma yet to face a ball.

6:50 PM

India vs Zimbabwe LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: Action to begin soon!

We are less than 10 minutes away from the first ball on the night as India's batting lineup will be in focus again and will look to shrug off the poor form tonight.

6:42 PM

India vs Zimbabwe LIVE TOSS UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: Playing 11 for both sides!

Zimbabwe Playing 11: Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza(c), Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava 
India Playing 11: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

6:34 PM

India vs Zimbabwe LIVE TOSS UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: Sikandar Raza wins the toss!

Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza has won the toss and elected to bowl first on the night.

6:17 PM

India vs Zimbabwe LIVE TOSS UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: SA do India a favour!

South Africa have done India a favour by beating West Indies comprehensively by 9 wickets which eases thepressure on India who now need to win their remaining 2 matches and don't need to depend on net run rate.

6:15 PM

India vs Zimbabwe LIVE TOSS UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: Toss to take place soon!

We are less than 15 minutes away from the toss in Chennai as India look to take control of proceedings and will be most likely to chase tonight considering their net-run rate scenarios.

6:10 PM

India vs Zimbabwe LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: ZIM looking to stop India!

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, got off to a rough start in the Super Eight stage, suffering a heavy 107-run defeat against West Indies. The Southern African team, once hailed as one of the tournament’s surprise performers, now faces a tough challenge against the hosts. This encounter offers Zimbabwe an opportunity to bounce back, while India will be looking to take control of the game and secure a crucial victory in Chennai.

6:03 PM

India vs Zimbabwe LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: Hosts looking to make amends!

India will be aiming for a dominant victory tonight and are likely to opt for bowling first if they win the toss, hoping to restrict the visitors to a modest total and chase it down swiftly to improve their net run-rate. All attention will be on the playing XI, with key questions surrounding the inclusion of vice-captain Axar Patel and batter Sanju Samson in the lineup.

6:00 PM

India vs Zimbabwe LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: IND looking to win big tonight!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the T20 World Cup Super 8 encounter between India and Zimbabwe in Chennai. With India coming into the tie on the back of a big defeat vs SA, they will be looking to bounce back strongly in Chennai, as they take on giant killers Zimbabwe who will be an interesting challenge for the hosts tonight. Toss at 6:30 PM IST.

India (IND) are gearing up to face Zimbabwe (ZIM) in Match 48 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight (Group A) tonight at the renowned MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza has won the toss and elected to field first on the night.  The contest comes at a crucial stage for both teams as they look to keep their hopes alive in the tournament.  India need to get a big win if possible on the night and will probably be looking to bowl first if given the choice, in order to limit the visitors to a low total and chase it down as quickly as possible in order to boost their net run-rate. All eyes will be on the playing 11 tonight as many questions arise on vice-captain Axar Patel and batter Sanju Samson's inclusion in the eleven.
 
The Men in Blue got off to a rocky start in the Super Eight stage, suffering a heavy 76-run defeat to South Africa in their opening match. The Proteas were powered by a commanding half-century from David Miller and an impressive four-wicket haul from Marco Jansen, exposing weaknesses in India’s batting and bowling units. With momentum slipping away, India will be keen to bounce back strongly in front of their home crowd, seeking both consistency and confidence ahead of the remaining Super Eight fixtures.
 
Zimbabwe, meanwhile, also began their Super Eight campaign on a disappointing note, going down by 107 runs to West Indies. The Southern African side, which had impressed earlier in the tournament and was considered one of the surprise packages, now faces a stern test against the hosts. This match provides them a chance to revive their campaign, while India will aim to assert dominance and register a must-win performance in Chennai. 
 
India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Playing 11
 
Zimbabwe Playing 11: Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza(c), Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava 
India Playing 11: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
 
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live telecast: Star Sports Network will telecast the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.
 
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live streaming: The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 5:57 PM IST

