India vs Zimbabwe LIVE SCORE T20 WC Super 8: Blessing gets the breakthrough for ZIM; Samson departs

India (IND) are gearing up to face Zimbabwe (ZIM) in Match 48 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight (Group A) tonight at the renowned MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza has won the toss and elected to field first on the night. The contest comes at a crucial stage for both teams as they look to keep their hopes alive in the tournament. India need to get a big win if possible on the night and will probably be looking to bowl first if given the choice, in order to limit the visitors to a low total and chase it down as quickly as possible in order to boost their net run-rate. All eyes will be on the playing 11 tonight as many questions arise on vice-captain Axar Patel and batter Sanju Samson's inclusion in the eleven.

The Men in Blue got off to a rocky start in the Super Eight stage, suffering a heavy 76-run defeat to South Africa in their opening match. The Proteas were powered by a commanding half-century from David Miller and an impressive four-wicket haul from Marco Jansen, exposing weaknesses in India’s batting and bowling units. With momentum slipping away, India will be keen to bounce back strongly in front of their home crowd, seeking both consistency and confidence ahead of the remaining Super Eight fixtures.

ALSO READ: T20 WC 2026 Super 8: IND vs ZIM pitch report and Chepauk Stadium stats Zimbabwe, meanwhile, also began their Super Eight campaign on a disappointing note, going down by 107 runs to West Indies. The Southern African side, which had impressed earlier in the tournament and was considered one of the surprise packages, now faces a stern test against the hosts. This match provides them a chance to revive their campaign, while India will aim to assert dominance and register a must-win performance in Chennai.

India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Playing 11

Zimbabwe Playing 11: Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza(c), Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava India Playing 11: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live telecast: Star Sports Network will telecast the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live streaming: The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.