India's charismatic batter announced his retirement from T20 International cricket after winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. Kohli announced the retirement after winning the Player of the match award for his match-winning knock of 59-ball 76 in the final against South Africa in the final at Kensingston Oval in Barbados on June 29.

Here's what Virat Kohli said on his retirement:

