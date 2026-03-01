Jayasuriya to quit as Sri Lanka coach after T20 World Cup 2026 exit

Sanath Jayasuriya has decided to step down as Sri Lanka's head coach in the wake of his team's abysmal performance in the T20 World Cup.

Co-hosts Sri Lanka lost all their games in the Super 8s stage. In the preliminary stage they were beaten by Zimbabwe and recorded wins against Australia and the lowly Oman and Ireland.

"My contract ends in June but I will go before that, I will be talking to Sri Lanka Cricket to decide my stepping down," Jayasuriya told reporters after Sri Lanka lost to Pakistan on Saturday.

"We should have done better, I am sorry and I apologize to fans," Jayasuriya, the player-of-the-tournament when Sri Lanka won the 1996 ODI World Cup, said.