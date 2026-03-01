T20 WC 2026 Super 8: India vs West Indies preview, toss time, streaming

In what could be the best possible way to end the Super 8 round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, India will take on West Indies in a virtual quarterfinal match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Both teams have two points from two matches, and the winning side will become the fourth and final team to qualify for the semifinals.

India team news

Suryakumar Yadav’s India head into the virtual quarterfinal against West Indies boosted by a strong batting display against Zimbabwe, where they posted a tournament-high 256/4. Abhishek Sharma struck a half-century, while Tilak Varma impressed with an unbeaten 44 after Sanju Samson provided early momentum at the top.

However, bowling remains a concern. Varun Chakravarthy has struggled for rhythm, leaking runs in recent matches, which could open the door for Kuldeep Yadav. Seamers Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Hardik Pandya will be crucial on the Eden Gardens surface, while Shivam Dube’s inconsistent bowling also remains an area India must address. West Indies team news Shai Hope will lead West Indies in a high-stakes clash against India, with a semifinal spot on the line. The Caribbean side has been one of the most explosive teams in the tournament, combining aggressive batting with depth in the line-up. Shimron Hetmyer’s move to No. 3 has strengthened the top order, while Romario Shepherd showcased lower-order firepower with a fighting unbeaten fifty against South Africa.

West Indies may consider bringing back left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein for better control in the powerplay and middle overs. With power-hitters like Rovman Powell and Brandon King, they remain a formidable threat. India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Playing 11 India playing 11 (probable): Sanju Samson (w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah West Indies playing 11 (probable): Brandon King, Shai Hope (w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph

India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Head-to-head stats in T20Is Total matches: 30

India won: 19

West Indies won: 10

No result: 1 India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Full squad India squad: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah West Indies squad: Brandon King, Shai Hope (w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Johnson Charles, Matthew Forde, Jayden Seales, Quentin Sampson

India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Live streaming and telecast details When will the India vs West Indies Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? The India vs West Indies Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Sunday, March 1. What will be the venue for the India vs West Indies Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026? The India vs West Indies Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will the toss for the India vs West Indies Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? The toss for the India vs West Indies Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 6.30 pm IST. What time will the first ball of the India vs West Indies Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled? The first ball of the India vs West Indies Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 7 pm IST.