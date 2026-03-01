India vs West Indies win prediction: Who will win today's must-win clash?

In the final Super 8 fixture, India will take on West Indies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata today. The match is expected to be a battle of sixes, given that both teams rely heavily on power-hitting at different phases of the game.

Check India vs West Indies live score and match commentary here West Indies records (Sixes hit) Match Sixes hit Venue Vs Scotland 11 Kolkata Vs England 13 Mumbai Vs Nepal 5 Mumbai vs Italy 7 Kolkata Vs Zimbabwe 19 Mumbai Vs South Africa 11 Ahmedabad Total 66 - India records (Sixes hit Match Sixes hit Venue vs USA 7 Mumbai Vs Namibia 14 Delhi vs Pakistan 6 Colombo Vs Netherlands 13 Ahmedabad Vs South Africa 6 Ahmedabad Vs Zimbabwe 17 Chennai Total 63 - ALSO READ: India vs West Indies: Key match-ups in virtual quarterfinal at Eden Gardens India have the likes of Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube in the middle order, while West Indies boast Romario Shepherd and Jason Holder. Shimron Hetmyer has been West Indies’ most consistent batter. Batting at No. 3, he has scored 221 runs in six innings at an average of 44.20 and a strike rate of 182.64, including two fifties.

How can India tame West Indies’ big hitters? Ahead of the do-or-die clash, former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar stressed the importance of disciplined bowling to counter the Caribbean side’s aggressive approach. The contest also revives memories of the 2016 T20 World Cup semifinal in Mumbai, where West Indies defeated India before going on to win the title. Holder has played a key role in West Indies’ campaign this time, scoring 104 runs in four innings at a strike rate above 176 and taking eight wickets at an average of 20.75, including a four-wicket haul. Speaking on JioHotstar, Bangar said: “In T20 cricket, you have to be open to getting hit because batters will come hard at you. There are times when they may get off to a rollicking start and could be 60 without loss. But with that aggressive style and focus on boundaries, they can quickly slip to 84 for 4 as well, within the space of 20-odd runs.”

With experienced bowlers such as Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy in the attack, India will look to contain the West Indies batters and capitalise on early breakthroughs. Why Varun and Bumrah are crucial Bangar underlined the need for India to use their wicket-taking options wisely. “That’s why I believe the Indian team should stick to their bowling plans and make smart use of their wicket-taking options. The use of Varun Chakaravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah against them is going to be extremely critical,” he added. Bangar also suggested tactical adjustments for Chakaravarthy after his dip in form during the Super 8 stage. He pointed out that the wrist spinner bowled slightly short against Zimbabwe, with several boundaries coming off back-of-a-length deliveries.

“I thought he was slightly short against the Zimbabwe batters. The majority of his deliveries were back of a length. It would be better for him to push the ball slightly fuller and try to hit the stumps. That has been one of Varun Chakaravarthy’s strengths; if the batsman misses, he is either trapped leg before wicket or bowled,” Bangar said. He further noted that Chakaravarthy’s ability to angle the ball across the batter and mix in the googly will be vital against Hetmyer. “Hetmyer looks to target long-on or the mid-wicket region, with a large share of his runs coming there. Bowling those googlies from off stump to the fourth-stump line, slightly wider outside off, would mean that if he tries to go across the line, there is always a wicket-taking opportunity,” Bangar added.