Injury setback for Sri Lanka! Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out of T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka’s allrounder, Wanindu Hasaranga, has been officially ruled out of the 2026 T20 World Cup following a hamstring injury sustained during his side’s opening match against Ireland in Colombo on Sunday. Despite managing to complete his spell of 3 for 25 in four overs, which helped derail Ireland's chase of 164, Hasaranga’s injury was serious enough to require further investigation.

Hasaranga underwent an MRI scan on Monday, and the results confirmed a substantial tear in his left hamstring. The injury was reviewed by a specialist in the UK, leading to his exclusion from the tournament. The hamstring tear appears to be linked to a previous injury, though it's not exactly a recurrence of the same issue.

A Familiar Struggle This is not the first time Hasaranga has faced injury setbacks in his career. The 25-year-old has had a long-standing battle with fitness issues, including a foot complaint that has kept him on the sidelines in the past. However, his current injury marks a significant challenge for Sri Lanka as they lose one of their most vital players in the tournament. Replacement Likely to Be Dushan Hemantha While the International Cricket Council (ICC) is yet to approve an official replacement, it's expected that fellow legspinner Dushan Hemantha will be called up to take Hasaranga's place in the squad. Hemantha, 31, has had limited opportunities at the international level, playing just three T20Is and taking four wickets at an economy rate of 7.85. Despite his experience, he is still relatively untested on the global stage, and Sri Lanka might opt to drop him directly into the playing XI, considering the lack of spinners in reserve.