Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 06:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / Pakistan vs USA live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC match?

Pakistan vs USA live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC match?

Pakistan enters this match under pressure after a narrow victory against the Netherlands, which highlighted vulnerabilities in their middle-order batting.

Pakistan vs USA live streaming T20 World Cup

Pakistan vs USA live streaming T20 World Cup

BS Web Team New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 6:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

One of the most eagerly awaited matches of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will see Pakistan face off against the USA in a pivotal Group B encounter today at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.   The last meeting between these two sides was in the 2024 T20 World Cup, where the USA stunned Pakistan, eliminating them from the tournament.

USA skipper Monaank Patel has won the toss and elected to field first on the night.  Both skippers after the toss:  Monaank: We’re going to bowl first. Looks like a good batting track and there’s a consistent breeze here, so once we know the target, it will be easy for us to chase it down. We have two changes. Ali Khan is still injured, so Adil comes in place of him. Sai misses out and Jahangir comes in. I think we played a lot of good cricket. There were a lot of positives from that game. One thing we discussed is that when we want to win against good teams, it’s important that we do well with both bat and ball. So the focus will be doing well in both departments in this game. We had a great game. First time playing against Pakistan, and the way we played was great to see. Everyone gave their effort, and we want to take confidence and motivation from that game and do well today.  Salman: We’ve got one change. Usman Tariq is playing. Salman Mirza is unfortunately missing out. We wanted to give Usman a game. I think he’s a match-winner and a trump card for us, so we want to use him. I think we all know there are things we need to improve. We’ve sat down and talked about that, and I’m hoping we’ll be much better today. We’ve been playing really good cricket over the last few months, and we just want to continue playing good cricket every single day.

 
  
Pakistan enters this match under pressure after a narrow victory against the Netherlands, which highlighted vulnerabilities in their middle-order batting. While the bowlers delivered, the batting collapse during a manageable chase has raised alarms. Captain Babar Azam, making his T20I return, is under scrutiny and will be expected to deliver a game-changing knock. Opener Saim Ayub, who has contributed more with the ball recently, also needs runs at the top. With Salman Ali Agha promoting himself up the order, he will be keen to lead by example with the bat. Though no major changes are expected, Pakistan may tweak their batting roles to regain stability.
 
The USA will look to fix their batting issues after failing to capitalize on strong bowling performances against India. The top order, led by captain Monank Patel, faltered during the powerplay and lost momentum with some ill-timed shots. While the bowling unit, particularly Shadley van Schalkwyk, was impressive, pacer Saurabh Netravalkar will be eager to bounce back from a quiet opening match. Fitness remains a concern for Ali Khan, who limped off against India but is being closely monitored. The USA, having trained in Sri Lanka, are comfortable with local conditions and are motivated by their historic victory over Pakistan. 
 
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcast and streaming partners
Territory/Region TV Broadcast Partner(s) Digital/Streaming Platform(s) Key Coverage Features
India Star Sports JioHotstar Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
Sri Lanka (co-host) Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
Bangladesh T Sports, Nagorik TV Rabbithole Covered via Total Sports Management
Nepal Kantipur TV ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories) Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
Bhutan Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
Maldives Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
United Kingdom & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event NOW Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
Italy Sky Italia Sky Italia platforms All Italy matches + semis and final
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport digital platforms Full coverage across platforms
Australia Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned) Prime Video Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
New Zealand SKY Sport Not specified Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
Pakistan PTV, PTV Home Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
United States & Canada Willow TV Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
UAE & MENA CricLife Max StarzPlay Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
Caribbean Islands ESPN Not specified All matches live
Latin America Not specified Disney+ Streaming coverage
Brazil ESPN (select matches) Not specified Portuguese commentary on select matches
Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Not specified Linear coverage
Singapore Hub Sports 4 Not specified Linear coverage
Afghanistan Lemar TV Not specified Commentary in Pashto and Dari
Netherlands Not specified NOS Streams all Netherlands matches live
Malaysia CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
Hong Kong CricBuzz channel (via PCCW) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
In-flight/At sea Sport 24 Sport 24 Live coverage while travelling
All remaining territories Not specified ICC.tv Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube
 

More From This Section

Jos Buttler

Cricket behind in on-field communication vs other sports: Jos Buttler

Bas de Leede

Bas de Leede stars as Netherlands outclass Namibia in T20 World Cup 2026

New Zealand vs UAE T20 World Cup 2026 playing 11

T20 WC 2026: New Zealand vs UAE preview, toss time, live streaming

New Zealand vs UAE live streaming T20 WC

New Zealand vs UAE live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC match?

Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 pitch report

T20 World Cup 2026: PAK vs USA pitch report and Colombo Stadium key stats

Topics : Pakistan cricket team ICC T20 World Cup Cricket News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 6:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkGold and Silver Price TodayWeather TodayApple CarPaly AI UpdateBangladesh PollsBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenPersonal Finance