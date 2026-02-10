Pakistan vs USA live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC match?
BS Web Team New Delhi
One of the most eagerly awaited matches of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will see Pakistan face off against the USA in a pivotal Group B encounter today at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. The last meeting between these two sides was in the 2024 T20 World Cup, where the USA stunned Pakistan, eliminating them from the tournament.
Pakistan enters this match under pressure after a narrow victory against the Netherlands, which highlighted vulnerabilities in their middle-order batting. While the bowlers delivered, the batting collapse during a manageable chase has raised alarms. Captain Babar Azam, making his T20I return, is under scrutiny and will be expected to deliver a game-changing knock. Opener Saim Ayub, who has contributed more with the ball recently, also needs runs at the top. With Salman Ali Agha promoting himself up the order, he will be keen to lead by example with the bat. Though no major changes are expected, Pakistan may tweak their batting roles to regain stability.
The USA will look to fix their batting issues after failing to capitalize on strong bowling performances against India. The top order, led by captain Monank Patel, faltered during the powerplay and lost momentum with some ill-timed shots. While the bowling unit, particularly Shadley van Schalkwyk, was impressive, pacer Saurabh Netravalkar will be eager to bounce back from a quiet opening match. Fitness remains a concern for Ali Khan, who limped off against India but is being closely monitored. The USA, having trained in Sri Lanka, are comfortable with local conditions and are motivated by their historic victory over Pakistan.
First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 6:27 PM IST