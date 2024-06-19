Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / Marcus Stoinis overtakes Nabi to become top-ranked T20 all rounder

Marcus Stoinis overtakes Nabi to become top-ranked T20 all rounder

Australia's Marcus Stoinis on Wednesday toppled Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi as the number one all-rounder in the latest ICC T20 rankings.

T20 World Cup 2024 Marcus Stoinis stars in Australia win over Oman
Australian opener Travis Head is up five places to fifth, while West Indies wicketkeeper batter Nicholas Pooran has jumped eight places to 11th. Photo: X
Press Trust of India Dubai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 8:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Australia's Marcus Stoinis on Wednesday toppled Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi as the number one all-rounder in the latest ICC T20 rankings.

Stoinis snared six wickets and also made valuable contribution with the bat to help Australia cruise to the Super Eights in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

While Stoinis climbs a spot to become the premier all-rounder, Nabi dropped three places with Sri Lanka skipper Wanindu Hasaranga and Bangladesh veteran Shakib Al Hasan also rising to the second and third spot respectively.

West Indies' bowlers have shone the brightest so far in the tournament and the rankings reflect that.

Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein has moved six places to be second in the bowlers' list led by England spinner Adil Rashid.

Alzarri Joseph has also moved up six spaces to 11th, while teammate Gudakesh Motie has surged 16 spots up the rankings into 13th.

India's Suryakumar Yadav retained his spot as the top-ranked batter in the shortest format with Phil Salt, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are static on second third and fourth respectively.

Australian opener Travis Head is up five places to fifth, while West Indies wicketkeeper batter Nicholas Pooran has jumped eight places to 11th.

West Indies' Sherfane Rutherford leapfrogged 43 places to 42nd.

Also Read

The return of Mohammad Amir: All you need to know about left-arm pacer

Babar Azam backs Gary Kirsten to lead a positive change in Pakistan cricket

IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians waiting for update on Suryakumar Yadav's fitness

IPL 2024 RCB vs SRH: Head smashes 4th fastest century in league's history

T20 World Cup 2024: Babar pips Kohli to become highest run-getter in T20Is

T20 World Cup 2024 WI vs ENG Matchups: Pooran vs Rashid to Brook vs Russell

Marsh inspires the pack; not just captain but true leader: Marcus Stoinis

USA vs SA LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024: Fifty for de Kock, 100 comes up for Proteas

T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: ENG vs WI Playing 11, live toss time telecast

Bangladesh bowler Tanzim fined for 'inappropriate physical contact'

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :T20 cricketCricket

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 8:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story