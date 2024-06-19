USA vs SA LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7:30 PM IST

In the first match of the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2024, the USA will take on South Africa at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. This will also be the first match in Group 2.

While South Africa did not drop even a single point en route to Super 8, they were rattled by Bangladesh and Nepal but managed to hold on to their nerves and sail through. USA on the other hand has had an impressive showing, losing only to India on their way to the Super8. Moving away from home, will they be able to continue their good show is a question.

T20 World Cup 2024: USA vs SA Playing 11 prediction

South Africa playing 11 probable: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman, Tabraiz Shamsi

USA playing 11 probable: Monank Patel (c), Steven Taylor, Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan

USA vs SA LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between USA skipper Monank Patel and his South Africa counterpart Aiden Markram will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of the USA vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the USA (AUS) vs South Africa (SCO) T20 World Cup 2024 match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The USA vs SA live broadcast will be available in other regional languages.

T20 World Cup 2024, USA vs SA Live streaming

USA vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.

