USA vs SA LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7:30 PM IST

In the first match of the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2024, the USA will take on South Africa at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. This will also be the first match in Group 2. 
While South Africa did not drop even a single point en route to Super 8, they were rattled by Bangladesh and Nepal but managed to hold on to their nerves and sail through. USA on the other hand has had an impressive showing, losing only to India on their way to the Super8. Moving away from home, will they be able to continue their good show is a question. 
T20 World Cup 2024: USA vs SA Playing 11 prediction 
South Africa playing 11 probable: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman, Tabraiz Shamsi
USA playing 11 probable: Monank Patel (c), Steven Taylor, Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan
How to watch the live telecast of the USA vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the USA (AUS) vs South Africa (SCO) T20 World Cup 2024 match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The USA vs SA live broadcast will be available in other regional languages.
T20 World Cup 2024, USA vs SA Live streaming
USA vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.
Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman, Tabraiz Shamsi
 

Although the chances are very low in the Caribbean, predicting the weather is one of the worst forms of prediction. So in case, the match gets washed out, both the teams will get one point each. A minimum of five overs a side game need to take place to constitute a full game. 
 

The Sir Vivian Richards Stadium is Located in North Sound, which is part of the Saint George division in Antigua and Barbuda. According to The Weather Channel, there is a forecast of 'partly cloudy' throughout the day on Wednesday, June 19 in the region. There is however a 12 per cent chance of rainfall in the day. The match would start at 10:30 am Local Time which is 8 pm IST
 

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides at the senior level in T20 international cricket. 
 

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the USA vs South Africa Super 8 match in Group 2 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 from Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates. 
 
