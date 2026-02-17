NZ vs CAN: Yuvraj Samra becomes youngest player to hit T20 World Cup ton

Youngest players to score T20 World Cup century Rank Player Age Team Opponent Venue Year 1 Yuvraj Samra 19y 141d CAN NZ Chennai 2026 2 Ahmed Shehzad 22y 127d PAK BAN Mirpur 2014 3 Suresh Raina 23y 156d IND SA Gros Islet 2010 4 Alex Hales 25y 83d ENG SL Chattogram 2014 5 Glenn Phillips 25y 327d NZ SL Sydney 2022

Canada opener Yuvraj Samra scored his maiden T20I hundred during his side's T20 World Cup encounter against New Zealand in Chennai on Tuesday.The 19-year-old batter is now the youngest batter to score a century in T20 World Cup history, reaching his maiden ton in 58 deliveries as Canada put up a brilliant batting diaplay against the Kiwis.The youngster hit an impressive 11 boundaries and 6 sixes as he was greeted back with a standing ovation from his teammates after he was dismissed at 110 runs by Jacob Duffy.It was the 116-run opening partnership between Samra and Canada skipper Harpreet Bajwa that set the tone for the innings with both batters finding boundaries consistently on the day, leaving the Kiwi bowling line up who was without their skipper Santner gasping for air.

Canada’s innings showcased a mix of smart strike rotation and aggressive hitting, especially during the powerplay and middle overs, with Yuvraj Samra launching several fours and sixes. Even after late dismissals of Nicholas Kirton and Dilpreet Bajwa, Harsh Thaker supported Samra to maintain the momentum. New Zealand’s bowlers, James Neesham, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, and Kyle Jamieson, struggled to control the scoring, giving away key boundaries at crucial moments.