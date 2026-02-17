NZ vs CAN: Yuvraj Samra becomes youngest player to hit T20 World Cup ton

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 12:47 PM IST
Canada opener Yuvraj Samra scored his maiden T20I hundred during his side's T20 World Cup encounter against New Zealand in Chennai on Tuesday. The 19-year-old batter is now the youngest batter to score a century in T20 World Cup history, reaching his maiden ton in 58 deliveries as Canada put up a brilliant batting diaplay against the Kiwis. The youngster hit an impressive 11 boundaries and 6 sixes as he was greeted back with a standing ovation from his teammates after he was dismissed at 110 runs by Jacob Duffy.
Youngest players to score T20 World Cup century
Rank
Player
Age
Team
Opponent
Venue
Year
1
Yuvraj Samra
19y 141d
CAN
NZ
Chennai
2026
2
Ahmed Shehzad
22y 127d
PAK
BAN
Mirpur
2014
3
Suresh Raina
23y 156d
IND
SA
Gros Islet
2010
4
Alex Hales
25y 83d
ENG
SL
Chattogram
2014
5
Glenn Phillips
25y 327d
NZ
SL
Sydney
2022
ALSO READ: T20 WC Super 8 qualification scenario of Australia, Pakistan, Zimbabwe It was the 116-run opening partnership between Samra and Canada skipper Harpreet Bajwa that set the tone for the innings with both batters finding boundaries consistently on the day, leaving the Kiwi bowling line up who was without their skipper Santner gasping for air. Canada set healthy target for the Kiwis
Canada’s innings showcased a mix of smart strike rotation and aggressive hitting, especially during the powerplay and middle overs, with Yuvraj Samra launching several fours and sixes. Even after late dismissals of Nicholas Kirton and Dilpreet Bajwa, Harsh Thaker supported Samra to maintain the momentum. New Zealand’s bowlers, James Neesham, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, and Kyle Jamieson, struggled to control the scoring, giving away key boundaries at crucial moments.
Samra’s dominant knock, backed by timely contributions from his partners, enabled Canada to post a competitive total of 173/4, setting up a challenging chase for New Zealand and underlining Samra’s rise as a T20 talent on the world stage.