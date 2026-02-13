T20 WC 2026 Group B updated points table: SL, ZIM, AUS rankings
Zimbabwe, with their win over Australia on Friday, have jumped to the number two spot in the Group B points table
|T20 World Cup 2026 Group B points table
|Position
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|SL
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|+3.125
|2
|ZIM
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|+1.984
|3
|AUS
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|+1.100
|4
|IRE
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-2.175
|5
|OMAN
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4.306
|Match No.
|Date
|Venue
|Fixture
|Result / Status
|6
|02/08/26
|Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium
|Sri Lanka vs Ireland
|Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
|8
|02/09/26
|Colombo, Sinhalese Sports Club
|Oman vs Zimbabwe
|Zimbabwe won by 8 wkts
|14
|02/11/26
|Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium
|Australia vs Ireland
|Australia won by 67 runs
|16
|02/12/26
|Pallekele
|Sri Lanka vs Oman
|Sri Lanka won by 105 runs
|19
|02/13/26
|Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium
|Zimbabwe vs Australia
|Zimbabwe won by 23 runs
|22
|02/14/26
|Colombo, Sinhalese Sports Club
|Ireland vs Oman
|Upcoming
|30
|02/16/26
|Pallekele
|Australia vs Sri Lanka
|Upcoming
|32
|02/17/26
|Pallekele
|Ireland vs Zimbabwe
|Upcoming
|38
|02/19/26
|Colombo, R. Premadasa Stadium
|Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe
|Upcoming
|40
|02/20/26
|Pallekele
|Australia vs Oman
|Upcoming
