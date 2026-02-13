T20 WC 2026 Group B updated points table: SL, ZIM, AUS rankings

The race for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 qualification took an exciting turn on Friday, as Zimbabwe stunned Australia by 23 runs in match 19 to remain the only team in the group, along with Sri Lanka, to be unbeaten.

Co-hosts Sri Lanka still lead the Group B points table with four points in two games and a healthy net run rate of +3.125. Zimbabwe, with their thrilling win over Australia, have equalled Sri Lanka on points but are forced to stay in second spot due to an inferior net run rate.