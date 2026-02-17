T20 World Cup 2026: NZ vs CAN pitch report and MA Chidambaram Stadium stats

New Zealand will face Canada in Match 31 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, with qualification scenarios adding extra pressure on both sides. Canada skipper Dilpreet Bajwa won the toss and elected to bat first in Chennai. A win for New Zealand would secure their place in the Super 8s, while Canada must claim victory to keep their slim hopes alive in the tournament.

The Black Caps enter the contest with a few selection challenges after Lockie Ferguson returned home on parental leave and Michael Bracewell was ruled out with injury. Despite these setbacks, Mitchell Santner’s side has remained competitive, relying on experienced batters and a spin-heavy approach that could suit Chennai’s conditions.

Canada, meanwhile, continue to show resilience in their maiden campaign. Built around a core of seasoned associate players, they have displayed flashes of aggressive batting but struggled for consistency. To challenge New Zealand, Canada will aim to strike early with the ball and make the most of spin-friendly surfaces. New Zealand vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026: MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch report The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai traditionally offers a slow and spin-friendly surface, making middle-overs control crucial in T20 matches. The pitch tends to dry out as the game progresses, bringing spinners and variation bowlers into play while reducing the ease of boundary hitting. Average first-innings scores generally range between 150 and 170, with totals around 160–180 often considered competitive at the venue.

ALSO READ: T20 WC 2026: New Zealand vs Canada preview, toss time, live streaming Batting early can be slightly easier before the surface slows, though dew in night games may influence chasing decisions. Teams that rotate strike and adapt to spin usually succeed here, while raw pace is less effective compared to cutters and slower deliveries on Chepauk’s dry wicket. T20 World Cup 2026 NZ vs CAN: Head-to-head stats at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai This will be the first time New Zealand and Canada face each other in T20Is at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. It will also be their first-ever T20I match against each other.