T20 World Cup 2026: NZ vs CAN pitch report and MA Chidambaram Stadium stats

New Zealand and Canada will face each other for the first time in T20Is in Chennai on Monday

New Zealand vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026 pitch report
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 10:35 AM IST
New Zealand will face Canada in Match 31 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, with qualification scenarios adding extra pressure on both sides. Canada skipper Dilpreet Bajwa won the toss and elected to bat first in Chennai.  A win for New Zealand would secure their place in the Super 8s, while Canada must claim victory to keep their slim hopes alive in the tournament.
 
The Black Caps enter the contest with a few selection challenges after Lockie Ferguson returned home on parental leave and Michael Bracewell was ruled out with injury. Despite these setbacks, Mitchell Santner’s side has remained competitive, relying on experienced batters and a spin-heavy approach that could suit Chennai’s conditions.
 
Canada, meanwhile, continue to show resilience in their maiden campaign. Built around a core of seasoned associate players, they have displayed flashes of aggressive batting but struggled for consistency. To challenge New Zealand, Canada will aim to strike early with the ball and make the most of spin-friendly surfaces.

New Zealand vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026: MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch report

The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai traditionally offers a slow and spin-friendly surface, making middle-overs control crucial in T20 matches. The pitch tends to dry out as the game progresses, bringing spinners and variation bowlers into play while reducing the ease of boundary hitting. Average first-innings scores generally range between 150 and 170, with totals around 160–180 often considered competitive at the venue.
 
Batting early can be slightly easier before the surface slows, though dew in night games may influence chasing decisions. Teams that rotate strike and adapt to spin usually succeed here, while raw pace is less effective compared to cutters and slower deliveries on Chepauk’s dry wicket. 

T20 World Cup 2026 NZ vs CAN: Head-to-head stats at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

This will be the first time New Zealand and Canada face each other in T20Is at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. It will also be their first-ever T20I match against each other.

Most recent T20I match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

The most recent T20I match played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, was Match 26 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between the USA and Namibia. USA batted first and posted a total of 199 for 4. Namibia, in reply, could only reach 168 for 6, as USA walked away with a 31-run win.

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai: Key T20I stats

Chepauk Stadium key T20I stats
Statistic Value
Total Matches 13
Matches Won Batting First 8
Matches Won Bowling First 5
Average 1st Innings Score 159
Average 2nd Innings Score 133
Highest Total Recorded 199/4 (20 Ovs) by USA vs NAM
Lowest Total Recorded 80/10 (17.5 Ovs) by PAKW vs ENGW
Highest Score Chased 183/5 (17.5 Ovs) by NZ vs AFG
Lowest Score Defended 103/8 (20 Ovs) by WIW vs PAKW
 
First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 9:49 AM IST

