New Zealand vs Canada live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC match online?

Canada, meanwhile, are yet to find momentum in the tournament. They have lost both of their matches so far and remain at the bottom of the standings.

New Zealand vs Canada t20 wc live streaming
BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 10:38 AM IST
Match 31 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup will see New Zealand national cricket team take on Canada national cricket team at the MA Chidambaram Stadium today.   New Zealand have made a solid start to their campaign, registering two wins from three matches and sitting second on the points table with four points.

Canada skipper Dilpreet Bajwa has won the toss and elected to bat first in Chennai.  Both skippers after the toss:  Dilpreet: We will like to bat first, it looks good. later on there might be some spin. It's a day game so there will be some help our spinners. We have one change.  Mitchell: Santner is not feeling that well so he is not playing today. We have a like-to-like replacement for Lockie in Kyle Jamieson.

  Check NZ vs CAN LIVE SCORE UPDATES here    However, they head into this fixture after a setback against South Africa national cricket team, where they were unable to defend a competitive total of 176 and went down by seven wickets. Despite that loss, their overall performances have kept them firmly in contention for a spot in the next stage.
 
Canada, meanwhile, are yet to find momentum in the tournament. They have lost both of their matches so far and remain at the bottom of the standings. In their previous outing, they were beaten by the United Arab Emirates national cricket team, a result that further dented their qualification hopes. With time running out, Canada will be eager to deliver a stronger all-round display and register their first points, while New Zealand will look to bounce back quickly and strengthen their position in the group. 
 
New Zealand vs Canada ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting and live streaming details across the globe 
Territory/Region TV Broadcast Partner(s) Digital/Streaming Platform(s) Key Coverage Features
India Star Sports JioHotstar Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
Sri Lanka (co-host) Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
Bangladesh T Sports, Nagorik TV Rabbithole Covered via Total Sports Management
Nepal Kantipur TV ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories) Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
Bhutan Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
Maldives Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
United Kingdom & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event NOW Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
Italy Sky Italia Sky Italia platforms All Italy matches + semis and final
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport digital platforms Full coverage across platforms
Australia Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned) Prime Video Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
New Zealand SKY Sport Not specified Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
Pakistan PTV, PTV Home Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
United States & Canada Willow TV Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
UAE & MENA CricLife Max StarzPlay Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
Caribbean Islands ESPN Not specified All matches live
Latin America Not specified Disney+ Streaming coverage
Brazil ESPN (select matches) Not specified Portuguese commentary on select matches
Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Not specified Linear coverage
Singapore Hub Sports 4 Not specified Linear coverage
Afghanistan Lemar TV Not specified Commentary in Pashto and Dari
Netherlands Not specified NOS Streams all Netherlands matches live
Malaysia CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
Hong Kong CricBuzz channel (via PCCW) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
In-flight/At sea Sport 24 Sport 24 Live coverage while travelling
All remaining territories Not specified ICC.tv Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube
 
Topics :Cricket NewsICC T20 World CupNew Zealand cricket team

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 10:18 AM IST

