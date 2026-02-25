Associate Sponsors

NZ vs SL live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 Super 8 game?

Sri Lanka are under immediate pressure following a heavy 51-run loss to England national cricket team in their Super Eight opener.

4 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 6:38 PM IST
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights will witness a key contest with New Zealand taking on Sri Lanka in Match 46 at the iconic R Premadasa Stadium today. 
 

The coin flip for the match went in Sri Lanka's way who opted to bowl first.  Captain's take after toss:  Mitchell Santner (NZ): Disappointing with the rain the other night, but never mind with a good few days of practice here. Wicket looks pretty good. We got one change. Cole McConchie comes in for James Neesham.  Dasun Shanaka (SL): We gonna bowl first. There might be assistance for the spinners and that is the reason we chose to bowl as well. One change from the last game. Mishara goes out and Asalanka comes in. 

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Playing 11

 

New Zealand playing 11: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

 

Sri Lanka playing 11: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka 

  Check all the live updates of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match here   
 
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 broadcasting details 
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcast and streaming partners
Territory/Region TV Broadcast Partner(s) Digital/Streaming Platform(s) Key Coverage Features
India Star Sports JioHotstar Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
Sri Lanka (co-host) Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
Bangladesh T Sports, Nagorik TV Rabbithole Covered via Total Sports Management
Nepal Kantipur TV ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories) Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
Bhutan Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
Maldives Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
United Kingdom & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event NOW Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
Italy Sky Italia Sky Italia platforms All Italy matches + semis and final
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport digital platforms Full coverage across platforms
Australia Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned) Prime Video Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
New Zealand SKY Sport Not specified Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
Pakistan PTV, PTV Home Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
United States & Canada Willow TV Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
UAE & MENA CricLife Max StarzPlay Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
Caribbean Islands ESPN Not specified All matches live
Latin America Not specified Disney+ Streaming coverage
Brazil ESPN (select matches) Not specified Portuguese commentary on select matches
Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Not specified Linear coverage
Singapore Hub Sports 4 Not specified Linear coverage
Afghanistan Lemar TV Not specified Commentary in Pashto and Dari
Netherlands Not specified NOS Streams all Netherlands matches live
Malaysia CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
Hong Kong CricBuzz channel (via PCCW) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
In-flight/At sea Sport 24 Sport 24 Live coverage while travelling
All remaining territories Not specified ICC.tv Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube
 
First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

