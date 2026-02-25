NZ vs SL live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 Super 8 game?

The coin flip for the match went in Sri Lanka's way who opted to bowl first. Captain's take after toss: Mitchell Santner (NZ): Disappointing with the rain the other night, but never mind with a good few days of practice here. Wicket looks pretty good. We got one change. Cole McConchie comes in for James Neesham. Dasun Shanaka (SL): We gonna bowl first. There might be assistance for the spinners and that is the reason we chose to bowl as well. One change from the last game. Mishara goes out and Asalanka comes in.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Playing 11

New Zealand playing 11: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

Sri Lanka playing 11: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka