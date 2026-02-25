T20 WC knockouts tickets on sale: What if Pakistan reach semis or final?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday opened ticket sales for the semi-finals and final of the T20 World Cup, introducing conditional venue arrangements that hinge on Pakistan’s progress in the tournament.

While fans can now book seats for the knockout stage, the scheduling matrix includes refund provisions if Pakistan advance to either the semi-final or the final, potentially altering venues for marquee fixtures.

Pakistan’s qualification hopes hang in balanceˋ

Pakistan’s path to the knockouts remains uncertain. After losing to England, they have one point from two matches, with one group game left to play.

In Group 2, England have already sealed a semi-final berth. New Zealand, who have one point from one match, are set to face co-hosts Sri Lanka on February 25. Sri Lanka lost their only match to England and are yet to open their account.

ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2026: India Playing 11 news vs Zimbabwe, Chepauk pitch report The outcome of the New Zealand–Sri Lanka clash will significantly shape Pakistan’s qualification scenario. With just one match remaining, Pakistan’s fate is intertwined not only with their own performance but also with results elsewhere in the group. Where will the semi-finals be played? Tickets went live at 7 pm IST on Tuesday through the official portal, tickets.t20worldcup.com. Fans can book seats for the first semi-final on March 4, the second semi-final on March 5, and the final on March 8. However, the first semi-final is subject to a floating venue arrangement. It will be staged either at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo or at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The second semi-final is scheduled to take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. If Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals, they will feature in Semi-final 1 in Colombo on March 4. In that scenario, Colombo becomes the confirmed venue for the fixture. If Pakistan fail to qualify but Sri Lanka advance and are drawn against a team other than India, then Sri Lanka will play Semi-final 1 in Colombo. ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan semi-final qualification scenarios in Super 8 In all other cases — including the possibility of an India versus Sri Lanka clash — the first semi-final will be held in Kolkata.

What happens to the final venue? The venue of the final also depends on Pakistan’s progress. As things stand, the summit clash is scheduled to be played in Ahmedabad on March 8. However, if Pakistan reach the final, the match will shift to Colombo. This contingency ensures that Pakistan’s knockout fixtures are played in Sri Lanka, as per tournament arrangements. Will fans get refunds if venues change? The ICC has clarified that ticket holders will receive a full refund if they purchase tickets for a venue that ultimately does not host either Semi-final 1 or the final.

For instance, if a fan books a ticket for the Kolkata semi-final but Pakistan qualify — thereby moving the match to Colombo — the ticket amount will be refunded. Similarly, if the final is shifted from Ahmedabad to Colombo due to Pakistan’s qualification, tickets booked for Ahmedabad will be refunded in full. The governing body has also stated that refunds will apply if Sri Lanka qualify and play their semi-final in Colombo against any team other than India, affecting the originally listed venue. A wait-and-watch scenario With England already through and the New Zealand–Sri Lanka contest set to clarify Group 2 standings, Pakistan’s knockout fate remains finely poised.