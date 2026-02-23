T20 WC 2026 Super 8 Group 1 Points Table: IND, SA, ZIM, WI rankings

The Super 8 round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is now underway, with all teams battling for the elusive four semis spots. Group 1 of the Super 8, consisting of hosts India, South Africa, Zimbabwe, and West Indies have all played their opening matches with South Africa and West Indies taking the top 2 spots with 2 points each.

After the first Group 1 match between India and South Africa on Sunday went in the favour of The Proteas, they have the top spot with 2 points and a healthy net run rate above 3. West Indies and Zimbabwe took each other on in the second match of the group in Mumbai on Monday which was won comprehensively by the Windies with a 107-run margin