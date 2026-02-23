Associate Sponsors

T20 WC 2026 Super 8 Group 1 Points Table: IND, SA, ZIM, WI rankings

Check all the matches and results from T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 1 here.

T20 WC Group 1 Super 8 matches and results
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 10:46 PM IST
The Super 8 round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is now underway, with all teams battling for the elusive four semis spots. Group 1 of the Super 8, consisting of hosts India, South Africa, Zimbabwe, and West Indies have all played their opening matches with South Africa and West Indies taking the top 2 spots with 2 points each.
 
After the first Group 1 match between India and South Africa on Sunday went in the favour of The Proteas, they have the top spot with 2 points and a healthy net run rate above 3. West Indies and Zimbabwe took each other on in the second match of the group in Mumbai on Monday which was won comprehensively by the Windies with a 107-run margin
 
South Africa will take on West Indies next on Thursday in the third Super 8 match of Group 1 in Ahmedabad while India take on Zimbabwe later on the day in Chennai.
 
T20 WC 2026 Super 8 Group 1: Points table 
T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 1 points table
Position Team Played (P) Wins (W) Losses (L) No Result (NR) Points Net Run Rate (NRR)
1 South Africa (RSA) 1 1 0 0 2 3.8
2 West Indies (WI) 1 1 0 0 2 0
3 Zimbabwe (ZIM) 1 0 1 0 0 0
4 India (IND) 1 0 1 0 0 -3.8
 
T20 WC 2026 Super 8 Group 1: Full fixtures and results 
T20 World Cup 2026 Group 1 fixtures and results
Match No Date Teams Venue Result / Status
43 Mon, Feb 23 2026 South Africa vs India Ahmedabad, Narendra Modi Stadium South Africa won by 76 runs
44 Tue, Feb 24 2026 West Indies vs Zimbabwe Mumbai, Wankhede Stadium West Indies won by 107 runs
47 Thu, Feb 26 2026 West Indies vs South Africa Ahmedabad, Narendra Modi Stadium Fixture scheduled
48 Thu, Feb 26 2026 India vs Zimbabwe Chennai, MA Chidambaram Stadium Fixture scheduled
51 Sun, Mar 1 2026 Zimbabwe vs South Africa Delhi, Arun Jaitley Stadium Fixture scheduled
52 Sun, Mar 1 2026 India vs West Indies Kolkata, Eden Gardens Fixture scheduled
 
First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 9:25 PM IST

