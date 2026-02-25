T20 World Cup 2026: India Playing 11 news vs Zimbabwe, Chepauk pitch report

India will take the field against Zimbabwe in their second Group 1 match of the Super 8 in the ICC T20 World Cup on Thursday with a clear objective — a win. Chennai’s M A Chidambaram Stadium, traditionally known to assist spinners, will also be under the spotlight, along with the India playing 11.

After being bundled out for just 111 runs against South Africa, India are likely to make more than one change to their playing 11. Rinku Singh’s absence from the practice session and Sanju Samson’s extended stint in the nets offered subtle cues about the possible combinations for Thursday’s contest.

India's press conference on the eve of the match at 4 PM IST is likely to shed more light on the XI but before that Business Standard take a look at cues from the practice session. What did the nets indicate about India’s playing 11? Axar Patel likely to return to India’s XI Axar Patel spending nearly 30 minutes honing his left-arm spin in the nets is not unusual. However, with India facing a must-win encounter, the sight carried added significance. Axar was benched in favour of Washington Sundar for the previous match against South Africa in Ahmedabad, a move that triggered debate among fans and pundits.

From a tactical standpoint, the decision had merit. The team management opted for Washington’s off-spin to counter two aggressive South African left-handers — Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton — during the Power Play. However, the match-up strategy did not unfold as planned. Jasprit Bumrah dismissed both De Kock and Rickelton inside the Power Play, rendering the calculation redundant. Zimbabwe too have left-handers in their top order — opener Tadiwanashe Marumani and Ryan Burl at No. 4. The question, therefore, is whether Washington retains his place or Axar returns to the XI, with India potentially looking beyond pure match-up considerations.

Does Rinku’s absence open the door? Rinku Singh’s unavailability provides the team management with flexibility. It allows them to recall Axar without necessarily dropping Washington. Another option is to bring Kuldeep Yadav into the mix. Beyond permutations, Axar’s overall value strengthens his case. His ability to attack the stumps and maintain control makes him a reliable option. His six wickets from three matches have come at an average of 12.16 and an economy rate of 6.63, underlining his impact. Forty-eight hours before the crucial fixture, India had a full training session at the M A Chidambaram Stadium. Apart from Rinku, the rest of the batting unit had extended net sessions. Sanju Samson, in particular, received considerable attention from the coaching staff.

Will Samson get an opportunity? Samson’s inclusion for the Zimbabwe match has been part of internal discussions. With Abhishek Sharma struggling at the top and Ishan Kishan not offering favourable match-ups against off-spinners, the think tank has considered breaking the existing pattern by drafting in Samson. Could India rejig the batting order? Such a move, however, would push other batters down a slot, potentially unsettling established roles. To avoid that, Suryakumar Yadav might promote himself to Number 3 batting position. Alternatively, the management could use Shivam Dube as a floater at No. 3. The left-hander’s power against spin may compel opponents to rethink deploying tweakers inside the Power Play.

Which route India choose remains to be seen. Batting-friendly surface expected in Chennai India vs Zimbabwe is likely to be played on Pitch No. 5. Unlike some venues, such as Ahmedabad and Mumbai, where India encountered slow, tacky tracks, Chepauk is expected to offer better value for strokes. The par score is likely to be in the 180–190 range. Being the centre wicket, it also reduces concerns over short boundaries for the spinners. The pitch is understood to have a mix of red and black soil, with black soil dominating. That composition could allow batters to play their shots more freely, which may further enhance the importance of Axar’s metronomic control.