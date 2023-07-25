ODI capt Harmanpreet Kaur suspended for 2 games following umpiring row: ICC

Harmanpreet Kaur's boorish behaviour during and after the third ODI captain against Bangladesh was rash and did not befit the image of an Indian captain, said former skipper Shantha Rangaswamy on Tuesday.

Harmanpreet got a two match suspension for her outburst in Dhaka last week where she shattered stumps after being adjudged leg before and publicly criticised the match officials.

"Her behaviour was deplorable. If she had stopped after her dismissal (it would still be acceptable to some) but what she did at the presentation was not good for the game. It was rash and she went overboard," Shantha told PTI.

Harmanpreet's behaviour undid all the good work done by boards of both the countries, feels Shantha.

"She is our best batter no doubt, but to behave like this is not acceptable. An act like that undoes good work done by the boards of respective countries. India is leading a country in the region and it needs the support of other nations.

"Harman went there as a brand ambassador of our country and should have behaved like one," the former India captain added.

Harmanrpreet was adjudged leg before off a Nahida Akter delivery while trying to sweep but she claimed that she got a bottom edge and in a fit of rage shattered the stumps before walking back to the pavilion.

Later at the post match presentation ceremony, she termed the level of umpiring as "pathetic" and also sarcastically asked the umpires to be called to join the teams for trophy ceremony.

Her rude behaviour had prompted Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana to walk away with her team and urge her Indian counterpart to learn some "manners".