T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs IRE head-to-head, New York pitch, weather report





Indian cricket team-led by Rohit Sharma will begin their quest for ICC trophy on June 5, when it locks horns with Ireland at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. The Men In Blue will look to start their campaign on a high in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. But it is not going to be easy for Rohit Sharma's men on a tricky New York wicket, which behaved differently during every game.

The team knows that it is a touch undercooked with a lot of confusion still persisting about what could be the best combination on a drop-in virgin strip. As is clear from the games so far, scoring won't be a walk in the park like it was during the Indian Premier League the last couple of months.

India vs Ireland head-to-head in T20Is

Total Matches played: 8

India won: 7

Ireland won: 0

Abandoned: 1

India vs Ireland head-to-head in Ireland

Total Matches played: 7

India won: 6

Ireland won: 0

Abandoned: 1

IND vs IRE head-to-head in India

India have not played any match against Ireland at home.

India vs Ireland head-to-head in T20 World Cups





India locked horns with the Irish team in the 2009 T20 World Cup and the former emerged victorious.

New York pitch report

The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium's pitch has been behaving differently in every match. While the New York wicket looked a batting paradise during India vs Bangladesh warm-up match, bowlers had field day in South Africa vs Sri Lanka match on June 3.

India vs Ireland: New York weather report

India's first match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 could be marred by rain as there is 7 per cent chance of rainfall.