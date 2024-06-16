Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / PAK vs IRE: Lauderhill-Florida weather forecast, hourly rain prediction

PAK vs IRE: Lauderhill-Florida weather forecast, hourly rain prediction

The fans can finally witness a game of cricket during Pakistan vs Ireland in Florida, given the sun is likely to bake Lauderhill ground since morning on June 16.

Pakistan vs Ireland Florida weather forecast
Pakistan vs Ireland Florida weather forecast
Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2024 | 11:53 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
After three matches were abandoned in Florida due to inclement weather and ground conditions, the cricket fans can finally witness a match in ICC T20 Men's T20 World Cup 2024 today in Florida. Pakistan will locks horns with  Ireland, the match is dubbed as dead-rubber, at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida on June 16. 

While Sri Lanka vs Nepal and USA vs Ireland were abandoned due to rain, India vs Canada game didn't take place due to poor ground conditions and many damp patches. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


However, the fans can finally witness a game of cricket during Pakistan vs Ireland given the sun is likely to be baking Lauderhill ground since morning on June 16. 

Launderhill weather prediction, according to Accuweather

According to Accuweather.com, there will be intermittent clouds since 7 AM local time (4:30 PM IST or 4 PM Pakistan time). Though, there are chances of rainfall (20 percent at maximum) but it doesn't look threatening. Notably, Pakistan vs Ireland match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM local time (8 PM IST, 7:30 PM Pakistan time).


Florida weather forecast, according to The Weather Channel

According to the weather channel forecast, there is just three percent chance of rainfall in lauderhill. However, the weather prediction website did forecast cloudy conditions throughout the day, which could affect the ground conditions.




Also Read

USA vs IRE: Lauderhill-Florida weather forecast, hourly rain prediction

IND vs CAN: Lauderhill-Florida weather forecast, hourly rain prediction

T20 World Cup 2024: India vs Ireland Playing 11, live streaming, telecast

T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan vs Ireland Playing 11, live toss time telecast

T20 World Cup 2024: USA vs Ireland Playing 11, live toss time, streaming

T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan vs Ireland Playing 11, live toss time telecast

T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 full schedule, live match time (IST), streaming

T20 World Cup 2024 AUS vs SCO highlights: Australia win by 5 wickets, England qualify for Super 8

T20 World Cup 2024: England and Scotland Super 8 qualification scenario

ENG vs NAM highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: England wins rain-curtailed game, keeps Super 8 hopes on

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :ICC T20 World CupPakistan cricket teamIreland Cricket Team

First Published: Jun 16 2024 | 11:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story