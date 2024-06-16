After three matches were abandoned in Florida due to inclement weather and ground conditions, the cricket fans can finally witness a match in ICC T20 Men's T20 World Cup 2024 today in Florida. Pakistan will locks horns with Ireland, the match is dubbed as dead-rubber, at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida on June 16.

While Sri Lanka vs Nepal and USA vs Ireland were abandoned due to rain, India vs Canada game didn't take place due to poor ground conditions and many damp patches.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

However, the fans can finally witness a game of cricket during Pakistan vs Ireland given the sun is likely to be baking Lauderhill ground since morning on June 16.

Launderhill weather prediction, according to Accuweather

According to Accuweather.com, there will be intermittent clouds since 7 AM local time (4:30 PM IST or 4 PM Pakistan time). Though, there are chances of rainfall (20 percent at maximum) but it doesn't look threatening. Notably, Pakistan vs Ireland match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM local time (8 PM IST, 7:30 PM Pakistan time).

Florida weather forecast, according to The Weather Channel

According to the weather channel forecast, there is just three percent chance of rainfall in lauderhill. However, the weather prediction website did forecast cloudy conditions throughout the day, which could affect the ground conditions.