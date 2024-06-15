T20 World Cup 2024: England and Scotland Super 8 qualification scenario

The end of the group stages of the T20 World Cup 2024 is approaching and even as just the last few matches remain to be played, Group B remains open with two teams fighting to finish as the second-best in the group and move to the Super 8 stage.





It was hard to presume ahead of the T20 World Cup that England will be fighting with Scotland for a spot in the Super 8. But as things stand, these two teams are up against each other for the second spot in Group B. However, Scotland could end up topping the group too.

How do things stand in Group B in T20 World Cup 2024 with the last two matches to go?

England has three points from three games with one win, one loss and one no-result. Australia are at the top of the points table with three wins from three games. Scotland is in the second spot with five points from three games. The match between England and Scotland was washed out. England has lost to Australia while Scotland is yet to play the Aussies.



Group B Points Table

Group B Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Australia (Q) 3 3 0 0 0 6 3.58 Scotland 3 2 0 0 1 5 2.164 England 3 1 1 0 1 3 3.081 Namibia (E) 3 1 2 0 0 2 -2.098 Oman (E) 4 0 4 0 0 0 -3.062

What does England need to qualify for the Super 8?

For England, they must win convincingly against Namibia in their last league match. After that, they would have to hope that Australia beats Scotland. In that case, since England's net run rate is far better than that of the Scots, they will go through.

What does Scotland need to do to qualify for the Super 8?

For Scotland to qualify, they must win against Australia. However, even if they fail to win against Australia, Namibia's win over England could take them to the Super 8.

The weather could take Scotland to Super 8 as well





There is a third possibility of a washout. Either their match against Australia gets washed out or the NAM vs ENG match gets washed out. In both cases, Scotland would have more points than England. If both the matches get washed out or even if one of them gets washed out, it will be Scotland going through to Super 8.

What are the chances of a wash-out in both matches?





As for the weather updates, there is a forecast of 'cloudy' weather at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua where England's match against Namibia is scheduled. At the time of publishing this copy, the toss in the match was delayed due to rain.

In the Australia vs Scotland match, which will be played at the Daren Sammy Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, the weather is supposedly clear and there are hardly any chances of rain at the venue.