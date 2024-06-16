Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 full schedule, live match time (IST), streaming

T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 full schedule, live match time (IST), streaming

The Super 8 round of T20 World Cup 2024 will begin on June 19. The matches during the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 round will begin at 8 PM IST and 6 AM IST.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 schedule format and live match time
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 schedule format and live match time
Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Super 8 stage of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 202 will begin on June 19 (Wednesday), when United States (USA) will lock horns with South Africa Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua. While India will begin their Super 8 campaign on June 20 against Afghanistan.

T20 World Cup 2024: Super 8 teams


Teams Group
India A
USA A
Australia B
England B
Afghanistan C
West Indies C
South Africa D
Bangladesh/Netherlands D

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


T20 WC 2024: Super 8 format


In the Super 8, eight teams are divided into the two groups, namely 1 and 2. Each team will play against another three in their group in a round-robin format. The top two teams of Group 1 and Group 2 will qualify for the semifinals.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 groups

T20 World Cup 2024 Groups
Group 1 Group 2
India USA
Afghanistan England
Australia West Indies
Bangladesh/Netherlands South Africa

T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 full schedule and venues


ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 round full schedule
Matches Day and Date Time (IST) Venue
USA Vs South Africa (Group 2) Wed Jun 19, 2024 20:00 Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
England Vs West Indies Thur Jun 20, 2024 06:00 Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia
Afghanistan Vs India (Group 1) Thur Jun 20, 2024 20:00 Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
Australia Vs D2 (Group 1) Fri Jun 21, 2024 06:00 Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
England Vs South Africa (Group 2) Fri Jun 21, 2024 20:00 Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia
USA Vs West Indies Sat Jun 22, 2024 06:00 Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
India Vs D2 (Group 1) Sat Jun 22, 2024 20:00 Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
Afghanistan Vs Australia (Group 1) Sun Jun 23, 2024 06:00 Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
USA Vs England (Group 2) Sun Jun 23, 2024 20:00 Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
West Indies Vs South Africa (Group 2) Mon Jun 24, 2024 06:00 Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
Australia Vs India (Group 1) Mon Jun 24, 2024 20:00 Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia
Afghanistan Vs D2 (Group 1) Tue Jun 25, 2024 06:00 Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent
TBC Vs TBC Thur Jun 27, 2024 06:00 Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad
TBC Vs TBC Thur Jun 27, 2024 20:00 Providence Stadium, Guyana
TBC Vs TBC Sat Jun 29, 2024 20:00 Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados


T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match time (IST), live streaming and teleast


When will the Super 8 round of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 begin?

The Super 8 round of T20 World Cup 2024 will begin on June 19, when South Africa lock horns with United States

What will be the live match timings of Super 8 matches in ICC T20 World Cup 2024?

The matches during the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 round will begin at 8 PM IST and 6 AM IST. The first match between South Africa and the USA will begin at 8 PM IST on June 19.

Which TV Channels will live telecast Super 8 matches in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in India. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live telecast Super 8 match live with English Commentary while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will live broadcast the matches with Hindi Commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in India?

The live streaming of Super 8 round of T20 World Cup 2024 will be available for Disney+Hotstar.

Also Read

T20 World Cup 2024: India full schedule, squad, IND-PAK match timings (IST)

T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule, Format, match time (IST), live streaming

T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up games full schedule, timing (IST) live streaming

T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: India full schedule, live match time, streaming

T20 World Cup 2024: Teams qualified for Super 8 round from Group A, B, C, D

AUS vs SCO LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 World Cup 2024: Thriller on cards as Aussies lose four wickets

T20 World Cup 2024: England and Scotland Super 8 qualification scenario

ENG vs NAM highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: England wins rain-curtailed game, keeps Super 8 hopes on

England vs Namibia playing 11, Antigua weather forecast live streaming

IND vs CAN highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: Match abandoned, India-Canada split points

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :ICC T20 World CupAustralia cricket teamIndia cricket teamSouth Africa cricket teamUSAWest Indies cricket teamAfghanistan cricket team

First Published: Jun 16 2024 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story