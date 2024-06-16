T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 full schedule, live match time (IST), streaming

The Super 8 stage of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 202 will begin on June 19 (Wednesday), when United States (USA) will lock horns with South Africa Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua. While India will begin their Super 8 campaign on June 20 against Afghanistan.
In the Super 8, eight teams are divided into the two groups, namely 1 and 2. Each team will play against another three in their group in a round-robin format. The top two teams of Group 1 and Group 2 will qualify for the semifinals.
T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 full schedule and venues
Matches
Day and Date
Time (IST)
Venue
USA Vs South Africa (Group 2)
Wed Jun 19, 2024
20:00
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
England Vs West Indies
Thur Jun 20, 2024
06:00
Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia
Afghanistan Vs India (Group 1)
Thur Jun 20, 2024
20:00
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
Australia Vs D2 (Group 1)
Fri Jun 21, 2024
06:00
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
England Vs South Africa (Group 2)
Fri Jun 21, 2024
20:00
Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia
USA Vs West Indies
Sat Jun 22, 2024
06:00
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
India Vs D2 (Group 1)
Sat Jun 22, 2024
20:00
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
Afghanistan Vs Australia (Group 1)
Sun Jun 23, 2024
06:00
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
USA Vs England (Group 2)
Sun Jun 23, 2024
20:00
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
West Indies Vs South Africa (Group 2)
Mon Jun 24, 2024
06:00
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
Australia Vs India (Group 1)
Mon Jun 24, 2024
20:00
Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia
Afghanistan Vs D2 (Group 1)
Tue Jun 25, 2024
06:00
Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent
TBC Vs TBC
Thur Jun 27, 2024
06:00
Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad
TBC Vs TBC
Thur Jun 27, 2024
20:00
Providence Stadium, Guyana
TBC Vs TBC
Sat Jun 29, 2024
20:00
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match time (IST), live streaming and teleast
When will the Super 8 round of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 begin?
The Super 8 round of T20 World Cup 2024 will begin on June 19, when South Africa lock horns with United States
What will be the live match timings of Super 8 matches in ICC T20 World Cup 2024?
The matches during the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 round will begin at 8 PM IST and 6 AM IST. The first match between South Africa and the USA will begin at 8 PM IST on June 19.
Which TV Channels will live telecast Super 8 matches in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024?
Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in India. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live telecast Super 8 match live with English Commentary while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will live broadcast the matches with Hindi Commentary.
How to watch the live streaming of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in India?
The live streaming of Super 8 round of T20 World Cup 2024 will be available for Disney+Hotstar.