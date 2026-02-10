Pakistan vs USA live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC match?
Pakistan enters this match under pressure after a narrow victory against the Netherlands, which highlighted vulnerabilities in their middle-order batting.
Associate Sponsors
Co-sponsor
Pakistan enters this match under pressure after a narrow victory against the Netherlands, which highlighted vulnerabilities in their middle-order batting.
USA skipper Monaank Patel has won the toss and elected to field first on the night. Both skippers after the toss: Monaank: We’re going to bowl first. Looks like a good batting track and there’s a consistent breeze here, so once we know the target, it will be easy for us to chase it down. We have two changes. Ali Khan is still injured, so Adil comes in place of him. Sai misses out and Jahangir comes in. I think we played a lot of good cricket. There were a lot of positives from that game. One thing we discussed is that when we want to win against good teams, it’s important that we do well with both bat and ball. So the focus will be doing well in both departments in this game. We had a great game. First time playing against Pakistan, and the way we played was great to see. Everyone gave their effort, and we want to take confidence and motivation from that game and do well today. Salman: We’ve got one change. Usman Tariq is playing. Salman Mirza is unfortunately missing out. We wanted to give Usman a game. I think he’s a match-winner and a trump card for us, so we want to use him. I think we all know there are things we need to improve. We’ve sat down and talked about that, and I’m hoping we’ll be much better today. We’ve been playing really good cricket over the last few months, and we just want to continue playing good cricket every single day.
|ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcast and streaming partners
|Territory/Region
|TV Broadcast Partner(s)
|Digital/Streaming Platform(s)
|Key Coverage Features
|India
|Star Sports
|JioHotstar
|Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
|Sri Lanka (co-host)
|Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV
|ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app
|Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
|Bangladesh
|T Sports, Nagorik TV
|Rabbithole
|Covered via Total Sports Management
|Nepal
|Kantipur TV
|ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories)
|Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
|Bhutan
|Star Sports (via distribution partners)
|Not specified
|Star Sports available via partners
|Maldives
|Star Sports (via distribution partners)
|Not specified
|Star Sports available via partners
|United Kingdom & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|NOW
|Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Sky Italia platforms
|All Italy matches + semis and final
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport digital platforms
|Full coverage across platforms
|Australia
|Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned)
|Prime Video
|Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
|New Zealand
|SKY Sport
|Not specified
|Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
|Pakistan
|PTV, PTV Home
|Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad
|Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
|United States & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube
|All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
|UAE & MENA
|CricLife Max
|StarzPlay
|Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
|Caribbean Islands
|ESPN
|Not specified
|All matches live
|Latin America
|Not specified
|Disney+
|Streaming coverage
|Brazil
|ESPN (select matches)
|Not specified
|Portuguese commentary on select matches
|Pacific Islands
|PNG Digicel
|Not specified
|Linear coverage
|Singapore
|Hub Sports 4
|Not specified
|Linear coverage
|Afghanistan
|Lemar TV
|Not specified
|Commentary in Pashto and Dari
|Netherlands
|Not specified
|NOS
|Streams all Netherlands matches live
|Malaysia
|CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket)
|Not specified
|Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
|Hong Kong
|CricBuzz channel (via PCCW)
|Not specified
|Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
|In-flight/At sea
|Sport 24
|Sport 24
|Live coverage while travelling
|All remaining territories
|Not specified
|ICC.tv
|Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube
First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 6:27 PM IST