Pakistan vs USA live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC match?

USA skipper Monaank Patel has won the toss and elected to field first on the night. Both skippers after the toss: Monaank: We’re going to bowl first. Looks like a good batting track and there’s a consistent breeze here, so once we know the target, it will be easy for us to chase it down. We have two changes. Ali Khan is still injured, so Adil comes in place of him. Sai misses out and Jahangir comes in. I think we played a lot of good cricket. There were a lot of positives from that game. One thing we discussed is that when we want to win against good teams, it’s important that we do well with both bat and ball. So the focus will be doing well in both departments in this game. We had a great game. First time playing against Pakistan, and the way we played was great to see. Everyone gave their effort, and we want to take confidence and motivation from that game and do well today. Salman: We’ve got one change. Usman Tariq is playing. Salman Mirza is unfortunately missing out. We wanted to give Usman a game. I think he’s a match-winner and a trump card for us, so we want to use him. I think we all know there are things we need to improve. We’ve sat down and talked about that, and I’m hoping we’ll be much better today. We’ve been playing really good cricket over the last few months, and we just want to continue playing good cricket every single day.