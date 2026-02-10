New Zealand vs UAE live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC match?

On Day 4 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, New Zealand will face off against the UAE in match 11, set to take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today.

UAE skipper Muhd Waseem has won the toss and elected to bat first on the day. Both skippers after the toss: Waseem: We are going to bat first because the pitch is looking good, it will be the same for both the innings. Hopefully we put up a total on the board. We also want to show the world how we play T20. It is a tough group but we are ready for that challenge. We have come here with a different mindset and plan, we will take it one game at a time. The confidence is good, different venue and different tournament, I will try and lead from the front. Santner: It looks like a good wicket, we were thinking of batting as well. Same team, similar make up as the other day. That was the first time I saw some grass on a wicket in Chennai.

The Black Caps enter this crucial Group D encounter with confidence after securing a solid five-wicket victory over Afghanistan in their opening match. Tim Seifert’s fluent 65 and valuable contributions from Glenn Phillips were key to their success. Despite some injury concerns and squad adjustments leading into the tournament, New Zealand’s core group of players remains crucial to their title aspirations. Their ability to adapt to the conditions in Chennai will be vital as they look to maintain their momentum in the competition.