New Zealand vs UAE live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC match?

The UAE, led by captain Muhammad Waseem, will be eager to make their mark in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 2:36 PM IST
On Day 4 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, New Zealand will face off against the UAE in match 11, set to take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today.

UAE skipper Muhd Waseem has won the toss and elected to bat first on the day.  Both skippers after the toss:  Waseem: We are going to bat first because the pitch is looking good, it will be the same for both the innings. Hopefully we put up a total on the board. We also want to show the world how we play T20. It is a tough group but we are ready for that challenge. We have come here with a different mindset and plan, we will take it one game at a time. The confidence is good, different venue and different tournament, I will try and lead from the front.  Santner: It looks like a good wicket, we were thinking of batting as well. Same team, similar make up as the other day. That was the first time I saw some grass on a wicket in Chennai.

 
The Black Caps enter this crucial Group D encounter with confidence after securing a solid five-wicket victory over Afghanistan in their opening match. Tim Seifert’s fluent 65 and valuable contributions from Glenn Phillips were key to their success. Despite some injury concerns and squad adjustments leading into the tournament, New Zealand’s core group of players remains crucial to their title aspirations. Their ability to adapt to the conditions in Chennai will be vital as they look to maintain their momentum in the competition.
 
The UAE, led by captain Muhammad Waseem, will be eager to make their mark in the T20 World Cup 2026. Known for being their top run-scorer in T20Is, Waseem will be the anchor of their batting lineup. Alongside him, all-rounders Alishan Sharafu and Junaid Siddique will play pivotal roles. The UAE has been honing their skills in warm-up matches and series leading up to the tournament, with hopes of challenging higher-ranked teams and showcasing their potential on the global stage.   
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcast and streaming partners
Territory/Region TV Broadcast Partner(s) Digital/Streaming Platform(s) Key Coverage Features
India Star Sports JioHotstar Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
Sri Lanka (co-host) Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
Bangladesh T Sports, Nagorik TV Rabbithole Covered via Total Sports Management
Nepal Kantipur TV ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories) Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
Bhutan Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
Maldives Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
United Kingdom & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event NOW Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
Italy Sky Italia Sky Italia platforms All Italy matches + semis and final
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport digital platforms Full coverage across platforms
Australia Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned) Prime Video Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
New Zealand SKY Sport Not specified Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
Pakistan PTV, PTV Home Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
United States & Canada Willow TV Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
UAE & MENA CricLife Max StarzPlay Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
Caribbean Islands ESPN Not specified All matches live
Latin America Not specified Disney+ Streaming coverage
Brazil ESPN (select matches) Not specified Portuguese commentary on select matches
Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Not specified Linear coverage
Singapore Hub Sports 4 Not specified Linear coverage
Afghanistan Lemar TV Not specified Commentary in Pashto and Dari
Netherlands Not specified NOS Streams all Netherlands matches live
Malaysia CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
Hong Kong CricBuzz channel (via PCCW) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
In-flight/At sea Sport 24 Sport 24 Live coverage while travelling
All remaining territories Not specified ICC.tv Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube
 
First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 2:26 PM IST

