T20 World Cup 2026: PAK vs USA pitch report and Colombo Stadium key stats

Pakistan and the USA will play their first match against each other at the Sinhalese Sports Club, with both teams having faced each other just once earlier in New York

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan and the USA are set to lock horns in what promises to be one of the most intriguing contests of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, when the two sides meet in a crucial Group B clash at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Tuesday. Memories of their stunning 2024 World Cup encounter, where the USA knocked Pakistan out of the tournament, add extra spice to this match-up.
 
Pakistan come into the game under scrutiny despite edging past the Netherlands in their opener. A shaky middle-order performance during a modest chase exposed familiar concerns, placing renewed focus on senior batters. Babar Azam will be keen to deliver a statement knock, while Saim Ayub and captain Salman Ali Agha are expected to play key roles in providing stability at the top. The bowling attack showed control and is likely to remain unchanged.
 
 
The USA, meanwhile, will look to improve their batting after failing to fully exploit a strong bowling display against India. Led by Monank Patel, they will take confidence from their familiarity with Sri Lankan conditions and the belief drawn from past success against Pakistan.

Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Sinhalese Sports Club pitch report

The pitch at the Sinhalese Sports Club is expected to offer plenty of assistance to bowlers, with spin likely to play a major role. Recent matches at the venue underline this trend, as spinners have claimed more wickets than pacers across the last five games. The surface tends to be on the slower side, making stroke-making challenging once the ball loses its shine.
 
An average first-innings score of around 154 indicates that teams posting anything in the range of 160 to 170 will be well placed to control the contest. Batters will need to spend time at the crease and value their wickets early, while teams — and fantasy players — should prioritise high-quality spin bowling options.

T20 World Cup 2026 PAK vs USA: Head-to-head stats at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo

Pakistan and the USA will play their first match against each other at the Sinhalese Sports Club, with both teams having faced each other just once earlier in New York. The USA emerged victorious on the day back in 2024.

Most recent T20I match at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo

The most recent T20I match played at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo, was Match 8 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between Zimbabwe and Oman. Oman, batting first, were bundled out for just 103. In reply, Zimbabwe chased down the total with eight wickets and 39 balls to spare.

Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo: Key T20I stats

Category Stats
Total matches 11
Matches won batting first 3
Matches won bowling first 7
Average 1st innings score 119
Average 2nd innings score 110
Highest total recorded 176/3 (20 ovs) – CAN vs IRE
Lowest total recorded 100/10 (18.3 ovs) – BANW vs SLW
Highest score chased 148/7 (19.3 ovs) – PAK vs NED
Lowest score defended 113/6 (20 ovs) – PAKW vs SLW
 

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

