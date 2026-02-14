Salman Agha plays down Usman Tariq's role in India vs Pakistan match

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha has downplayed the growing chatter around mystery spinner Usman Tariq’s bowling action and his role in the upcoming India vs Pakistan match in the T20 World Cup on February 15, stating that the off-spinner has already undergone the necessary assessments by the International Cricket Council and been cleared. The Pakistan skipper urged critics to move on from the controversy.

“The ICC has examined his action more than once and given him the green signal. From our side, there is no issue at all,” Agha said ahead of the clash. “He’s heard these questions since his early cricketing days, so it doesn’t distract him.”

Pakistan Not Relying on One Individual

Agha also rejected suggestions that Tariq is Pakistan’s sole match-winner heading into the high-profile encounter at the R Premadasa Stadium. While acknowledging the spinner’s recent performances, the skipper emphasized collective responsibility.

For us, all the players are equal. You guys made Usman Tariq so big. For us, just like there are 15 players, Usman is also there. And obviously, he has been bowling very well for the past few months. And he has also bowled very well in the league cricket he was playing before playing for Pakistan. And yes, you can say that he is a trump card for us."

ALSO READ: IND vs PAK: Salman Agha non-committal on handshake ahead of T20 WC match Pakistan’s spin unit includes Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed and Saim Ayub, while India possess their own variety in Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav. The contest could hinge on which spin attack adapts better to Colombo’s surface.

Why Tariq’s action draws attention

Tariq’s bowling style has long sparked discussion. His hypermobile elbow prevents a fully straightened arm, prompting inevitable comparisons with Muttiah Muralitharan. However, experts suggest it is less about legality and more about his unusual rhythm. However, Salman didn't pay attention as he mentioned the bowler is used to such remarks since he started his career.

"The guy has been cleared twice and he has done whatever ICC said and whatever it requires to bowl in international cricket. So I don't know why people are saying so many things about him, but the one thing I can assure you, he doesn't care about that because he's very used to of this stuff. It's been with him since he has started international career, so it doesn't care about" he added.

The spinner approaches the crease diagonally and pauses briefly before release, disrupting batters’ timing. That stop-start method, combined with variations like the carrom ball and skidding deliveries, adds to the deception.

Can Tariq Trouble India?

Although India have begun their campaign strongly, their batters have shown moments of discomfort against spin. Opposing slow bowlers have found breakthroughs, hinting at potential vulnerabilities.

Tariq, who claimed three wickets against the USA after missing Pakistan’s opener, appears confident and in rhythm. With Colombo’s pitch expected to assist spin as the match progresses, his unpredictable tempo could prove decisive in this high-pressure showdown.