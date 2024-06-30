Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / PM Modi, Prez Murmu congratulate Team India after T20 World Cup win

PM Modi, Prez Murmu congratulate Team India after T20 World Cup win

Hailing the Indian cricket team as champions after the T20 World Cup win, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday the cricketers have won the hearts of crores of people.

Rohit Sharma, India cricket team, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024
Rohit Sharma wins his first ICC T20 World Cup title as India captain.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2024 | 7:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hailing the Indian cricket team as champions after the T20 World Cup win, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday the cricketers have won the hearts of crores of people.

He said on X, "CHAMPIONS! Our team brings the T20 World Cup home in STYLE! We are proud of the Indian Cricket Team."
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

President Droupadi Murmu also congratulated the Indian cricket team for winning the T20 World Cup and said the country is proud of them.

"My heartiest congratulations to Team India for winning the T20 World Cup. With the never-say-die spirit, the team sailed through difficult situations and demonstrated outstanding skills throughout the tournament. It was an extraordinary victory in the final match. Well done, Team India! We are proud of you!," Murmu said in a post on X. 


PM Modi described the thriller in which India repulsed a determined South African team as historic.

Over 140 crore Indians are feeling proud of the cricketers' performance, he said, adding that they won the cup in the field and hearts of crores of Indians in villages and streets.

Noting that India did not lose a single match, the prime minister said it is not a small achievement in a tournament where so many countries participated.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Rohit retires from T20Is: 'No better time to say goodbye to this format'

ICC T20 World Cup - Time for next generation: Virat Kohli retires from T20I

IND vs SA highlights, T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Virat Kohli announces T20Is retirement after winning

T20 World Cup 2024: Why ICC trophy is the biggest farewell gift to Dravid

T20 World Cup 2024 final: 13-yr draught ended, India lifts cup in Barbados

Topics :Narendra ModiICC T20 World CupICC World CupIndian Cricketcricket world cup

First Published: Jun 30 2024 | 7:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story