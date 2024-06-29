T20 World Cup 2024 key stats: Top 10 highest run-scorers & wicket-takers

Rohit Sharma failed to finish the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 after he score only nine runs in the South Africa vs India final on June 29. Rohit Sharma finished as the second highest run-getter, with 257 runs in eight matches.

Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz is the highest run-scorer with 281 runs in 8 matches.

Virat Kohli runs in 2024 T20 World Cup

In the list of highest wicket-takers, Afghanistan Fazalhaq Farooqi is at the top spot with 17 wickets in 8 matches. Arshdeep Singh of India is the second spot with 15 matches in seven matches. If Arshdeep Singh two or more wickets vs South Africa today, he will finish the world cup as leading wicket-taker.

In seven innings, Kohli has failed to cross the 100-run mark before the India vs South Africa final. His best score in the T20 World Cup 2024 is 37 runs, which is below his usual standards.

However, Kohli's record before the T20 World Cup 2024 speaks for itself. Despite a lacklustre outing in the US and Caribbean, Kohli is the highest run-getter in T20 World Cup history. Rohit, who played two scintillating innings leading into the, is just five runs away from his compatriot.



Most runs in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup history Player Span Matches Innings Not Out Runs Highest score Average Strike rate Hundreds Fifties Ducks Fours Sixes Virat Kohli (IND) 2012-2024 34 32 11 1228 89* 57.9 128.81 0 14 2 105 33 Rohit Sharma (IND) 2007-2024 48 43 9 1220 92 35.61 132.78 0 12 1 113 50 Mahela Jayawardene (SL) 2007-2014 31 31 5 1016 100 39.07 134.74 1 6 1 111 25 Jos Buttler (ENG) 2012-2024 35 34 10 1013 101* 42.2 147.23 1 5 2 91 43 David Warner (AUS) 2009-2024 41 41 3 984 89* 25.89 134.24 0 8 2 103 40 Chris Gayle (WI) 2007-2021 33 31 3 965 117 34.46 142.75 2 7 1 78 63 Tilakratne Dilshan (SL) 2007-2016 35 34 5 897 96* 30.93 124.06 0 6 5 101 20 Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) 2007-2024 43 43 6 853 84 23.05 120.14 0 4 3 74 24 Kane Williamson (NZ) 2012-2024 29 27 4 727 85 31.6 112.53 0 3 1 71 14 AB de Villiers (SA) 2007-2016 30 29 5 717 79* 29.87 143.4 0 5 0 51 30 Kumar Sangakkara (SL) 2007-2014 31 30 4 661 68 25.42 112.22 0 4 2 63 11



Top 10 highest run-scorer



Most runs in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) 8 8 0 281 80 35.12 226 124.33 0 3 2 18 16 Rohit Sharma 8 8 1 257 92 42.5 159 155.38 0 3 0 22 15 TM Head (AUS) 7 7 1 255 76 42.5 161 158.38 0 2 1 26 15 Ibrahim Zadran (AFG) 8 8 0 231 70 28.87 215 107.44 0 2 1 25 4 N Pooran (WI) 7 7 1 228 98 38 156 146.15 0 1 0 15 17 AGS Gous (USA) 6 6 1 219 80* 43.8 145 151.03 0 2 0 20 11 JC Buttler (ENG) 8 7 2 214 83* 42.8 135 158.51 0 1 1 22 10 Q de Kock (SA) 8 8 0 204 74 25.5 142 143.66 0 2 1 17 12 SA Yadav (IND) 7 7 1 196 53 32.66 143 137.06 0 2 0 15 10 PD Salt (ENG) 8 7 2 188 87* 37.6 118 159.32 0 1 0 16 10