ICC T20 World Cup winners and runners up list with their captains

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 winner list
Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2024 | 10:17 PM IST
South Africa captain Aiden Markram will register his name in the history books if they beat India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 final at Kensington Oval in Barbados on June 29. South Africa will win their first ICC title in history if they manage to notch up a win today.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma could become only the second captain for India to win an ICC T20 World Cup of they beat the Proteas in the final. MS Dhoni last won the T20 World Cup for India in 2007.

England and West Indies are the only two teams in T20 World Cup history to win the title twice. The Men in Blue will become third team if they win South Africa vs India final.

T20 World Cup winners, runners up and their captains
Editions Year Host(s) Final venue Final Teams Winning Captain
Winner Result Runner-up
9 2024 West Indies
United States		 Kensington Oval, Bridgetown India vs South Africa live updates India scored 176 runs batting first TBA TBA 20 TBA
8 2022 Australia Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne England
138/5 (19 overs)		 England won by 5 wickets Pakistan
137/8 (20 overs)		 16 Jos Buttler
7 2021 UAE
Oman		 Dubai International Stadium, Dubai Australia
173/2 (18.5 overs)		 Australia won by 8 wickets New Zealand
172/4 (20 overs)		 16 Aaron Finch
6 2016 India Eden Gardens, Kolkata West Indies
161/6 (19.4 overs)		 West Indies won by 4 wickets England
155/9 (20 overs)		 16 Daren Sammy
5 2014 Bangladesh Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Dhaka Sri Lanka
134/4 (17.5 overs)		 Sri Lanka won by 6 wickets India
130/4 (20 overs)		 16 Lasith Malinga
4 2012 Sri Lanka R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo West Indies
137/6 (20 overs)		 West Indies won by 36 runs Sri Lanka
101 all out (18.4 overs)		 12 Daren Sammy
3 2010 West Indies Kensington Oval, Bridgetown England
148/3 (17 overs)		 England won by 7 wickets Australia
147/6 (20 overs)		 12 Paul Collingwood
2 2009 England Lord's, London Pakistan
139/2 (18.4 overs)		 Pakistan won by 8 wickets Sri Lanka
138/6 (20 overs)		 12 Younis Khan
1 2007 South Africa Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg India
157/5 (20 overs)		 India won by 5 runs Pakistan
152 all out (19.4 overs)		 12 MS Dhoni

First Published: Jun 29 2024 | 10:17 PM IST

