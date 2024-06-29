ICC T20 World Cup winners and runners up list with their captains

|T20 World Cup winners, runners up and their captains
|Editions
|Year
|Host(s)
|Final venue
|Final
|Teams
|Winning Captain
|Winner
|Result
|Runner-up
|9
|2024
| West Indies
United States
|Kensington Oval, Bridgetown
|India vs South Africa live updates India scored 176 runs batting first
|TBA
|TBA
|20
|TBA
|8
|2022
|Australia
|Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
| England
138/5 (19 overs)
|England won by 5 wickets
| Pakistan
137/8 (20 overs)
|16
|Jos Buttler
|7
|2021
| UAE
Oman
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
| Australia
173/2 (18.5 overs)
|Australia won by 8 wickets
| New Zealand
172/4 (20 overs)
|16
|Aaron Finch
|6
|2016
|India
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
| West Indies
161/6 (19.4 overs)
|West Indies won by 4 wickets
| England
155/9 (20 overs)
|16
|Daren Sammy
|5
|2014
|Bangladesh
|Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Dhaka
| Sri Lanka
134/4 (17.5 overs)
|Sri Lanka won by 6 wickets
| India
130/4 (20 overs)
|16
|Lasith Malinga
|4
|2012
|Sri Lanka
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
| West Indies
137/6 (20 overs)
|West Indies won by 36 runs
| Sri Lanka
101 all out (18.4 overs)
|12
|Daren Sammy
|3
|2010
|West Indies
|Kensington Oval, Bridgetown
| England
148/3 (17 overs)
|England won by 7 wickets
| Australia
147/6 (20 overs)
|12
|Paul Collingwood
|2
|2009
|England
|Lord's, London
| Pakistan
139/2 (18.4 overs)
|Pakistan won by 8 wickets
| Sri Lanka
138/6 (20 overs)
|12
|Younis Khan
|1
|2007
|South Africa
|Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
| India
157/5 (20 overs)
|India won by 5 runs
| Pakistan
152 all out (19.4 overs)
|12
|MS Dhoni