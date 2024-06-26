SA vs AFG Semi-Final: Trinidad weather forecast, hourly rain prediction

In a historic first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024, South Africa will take on Afghanistan at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy and Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday, June 27 (IST).

While it will a fourth attempt for South Africa to reach the T20 World Cup final, the Afghans have already created history by reaching their first ever semi-final at this level. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Weather Forecast for SA sv AFG Semi-Final





Image Courtesy- Screengrab Accuweather The match will be played in the evening of Wednesday (June 26) from 8:30 pm according to the Local Time. It's start according to Indian time (IST) will be at 6:00 AM, according to Afghanistan time at 5:00 AM and according to South Africa time at 2:30 AM.





Therefore, there might be a delay in the start of the game, but to expect that the weather will play a big role in the outcome of the match will be too much.



Image Courtesy- Screengrab Accuweather According to the Accuweather forecast for San Fernando where Tarouba Hill is located in Trinidad and Tobago, there will be showers in the afternoon between 11 am to 1 pm Local time (9 pm to 11 pm IST, 8pm to 10 pm Afghan time and 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm South Africa time). Apart from that, the skies will most likley remain clear.Therefore, there might be a delay in the start of the game, but to expect that the weather will play a big role in the outcome of the match will be too much.









Is there a provision for a reserve day for South Africa vs Afghanistan match?

Yes, the match has a provision for a reserve day. ICC will try and finish the match on the scheduled day by giving 60 extra minutes than the regular time to finish the match. If the match is unable to be completed on June 27 (IST), it will move to the next day A total of 250 minutes have been added to the reserve day to complete the match. Image Courtesy- Screengrab The Weather Channel The Weather Channel forecast for the San Fernando region also shows the same with the per centage of chances of a rainfall decreasing from 17 per cent at 6 pm to 6 per cent at 8 pm Local Time.

What is the minimum number of overs required to complete the match?

Unlike in the league stage or the Super 8, a minimum of 5 overs for each team will not constitute a game in the semi-final and final of the T20 World Cup 2024. To achieve a result, both teams must bat at least 10 overs each.