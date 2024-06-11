T20 World Cup 2024 points table: Pakistan, India, Australia, USA rankings

With Pakistan playing Canada in their third match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, all eyes would be on them as anything but a win will knock the 2009 champions out of the tournament.

USA with two wins is setting at the second spot in the Group A points table which is topped by the Indian team.

How can Pakistan qualify for Super 8?

For Pakistan to qualify, they have to not only win their last two matches but also hope that the USA loses its last two matches. In that case, Pakistan would have to win its matches by a combined total of 10 runs and the USA would have to lose their matches by a combined total of 18 runs or more.

Group A Points Table



Group A Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR India 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.455 United States 2 2 0 0 0 4 0.626 Canada 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.274 Pakistan 2 0 2 0 0 0 -0.15 Ireland 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.712

In Group B, Scotland is at the top of the table with two wins and a wash-out from their three games. Australia has won both their matches and therefore they are in the second spot.

For England to qualify for the Super 8, the defending champions would not only have to win big against Namibia and Oman in their next two matches but also hope that the Scots do not surprise the Aussies.



Group B Points Table



Group B Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Scotland 3 2 0 0 1 5 2.164 Australia 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.875 Namibia 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.309 England 2 0 1 0 1 1 -1.8 Oman (E) 3 0 3 0 0 0 -1.613

Afghanistan and West Indies will be on their toes in their next few games as Group C is going to see a lot of changes. While New Zealand, who were thrashed by the Afghans will play the West Indies, the Afghans will also play the hosts.

In that case, Kiwis would have to make sure that they win all their remaining three matches and hope that whoever between Afghanistan and West Indies wins the battle between the two sides, wins it by a big margin. That will bring the net run rate of the losing team down and allow the Kiwis to go through as the second-best team.

Group C Points Table



Group C Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Afghanistan 2 2 0 0 0 4 5.225 West Indies 2 2 0 0 0 4 3.574 Uganda 3 1 2 0 0 2 -4.217 Papua New Guinea 2 0 2 0 0 0 -0.434 New Zealand 1 0 1 0 0 0 -4.2

In Group D, South Africa has already made it to the Super 8. However, their win against Bangladesh in a low-scoring thriller on Monday, June 9 has kept the hopes alive of other teams in the group. Sri Lanka, which has lost both its matches, can also go through if they beat Nepal and the Netherlands by a big margin. But they would have to hope that the Dutch beat Bangladesh.

For Bangladesh, who are in the second position, the equation is simple- win against the Netherlands and Nepal and go through to the next round.

Group D Points Table



Group D Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR South Africa 3 3 0 0 0 6 0.603 Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.075 Netherlands 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.024 Nepal 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.539 Sri Lanka 2 0 2 0 0 0 -0.777

Top five leading run-scorers in T20 World Cup 2024

The run-scoring chart is being led by Afghan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz who has scored 156 runs in two innings. He is followed by Aaron Jones of USA who has scored 130 runs in two innings. There is no Indian on the list so far.

Player Matches Inns Runs Avg Sr 4s 6s Rahmanullah Gurbaz 2 2 156 78 154.46 9 9 Aaron Jones 2 2 130 - 196.97 6 12 Ibrahim Zadran 2 2 114 57 131.03 12 3 Nicholas Kirton 3 3 101 33.67 140.28 6 4 Andries Gous 2 2 100 50 138.89 12 4

Top five leading wicket-takers in T20 World Cup 2024

The wicket-taking chart at the T20 World Cup 2024 is being led by another Afghan, Fazalhaq Farooqi who has claimed nine wickets in two games including a five-wicket haul against Uganda. He is followed by Akeal Hosein of the West Indies.