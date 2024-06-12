Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / T20 WC 2024, WI vs NZ weather forecast: Late showers may play spoilsport

A wash-out in Tarouba could virtually push New Zealand out of the reckoning for a Super 8 spot from Group C

WI vs NZ Weather Forecast, T20 World Cup 2024
WI vs NZ Weather Forecast, T20 World Cup 2024. Photo: X
Abhishek Singh
Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 10:24 PM IST
The T20 World Cup 2024 has already seen many matches affected by rain, with the Scotland vs England and the Sri Lanka vs Nepal matches resulting in washouts.

It is in this context that even the forecast of cloudy weather in San Fernando, where the Brian Lara Academy and Cricket Stadium is located in Tarouba, will send chills down the New Zealand fans' throats, as a washout could virtually push them out of the reckoning for a Super 8 spot from Group C.

Tarouba weather forecast for WI vs NZ match in T20 World Cup 2024. Photo: Screengrab Weather.Com

What is the forecast for Tarouba weather for the WI vs NZ game?
The West Indies vs New Zealand game is supposed to start at 8:30 pm local time on June 13, which is 6 am Indian Standard Time (June 14). The weather forecast by Accuweather for the four hours that are likely to constitute the game between 8:30 pm to 12:30 am shows that it will remain cloudy in Tarouba.

Tarouba is situated just 5.6 km away from San Fernando, which is a seaside town. When it is cloudy in the coastal areas of the Caribbean, more often than not, it rains. Therefore, there are chances of late showers playing spoilsport in the game.
What would a washout mean for Group C?

A washout would mean that New Zealand will have the first points on the board. However, this would also limit their total number of points to five only. In that case, West Indies would already have five points and all it would need is to beat Afghanistan.

This would push the home team through to the Super 8. The Afghans, though, even after losing to West Indies, could go through to the Super 8 if they manage to beat Papua New Guinea.
 
Thus, a washout will only bring more negativity to the Kiwi camp, which is already depressed after the beating they got at the hands of Afghanistan.

First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 10:23 PM IST

