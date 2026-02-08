Siraj reveals how T20 WC call-up interrupted his plans to watch Real Madrid

Mohammed Siraj’s unexpected return to India’s T20 World Cup squad was a rollercoaster ride, one filled with shock, gratitude, and a bit of football mixed into it as well. The fast bowler, who had initially planned a quiet February, found himself thrust into the limelight when his plans to watch Real Madrid play were suddenly put on hold.

Siraj's football plans interrupted!

Before the T20 World Cup call-up, Siraj had already mapped out his month, planning to enjoy some time off. “I had made plans to relax and watch a Real Madrid match on February 15,” Siraj shared, his love for the football club well-known. “I was going to spend quality time with my family, after Ramadan, and enjoy a bit of football. But cricket had other ideas for me.”

The Call to Duty: From Rest Mode to the World Cup What followed was a rush of emotions. Siraj, who had been spending time with his family, suddenly found himself on a flight to Mumbai, preparing for a World Cup debut. “Surya bhai called me. He said, 'Miya bag pack kar le and come' (pack your bags and come). I said, 'Surya bhai, mazaak mat karo' (don’t joke, because this is not going to happen). He said, I’m telling you the truth, get ready. As soon as he hung up, I got a call from (Pragyan) Ojha. So suddenly, I got shocking news. No one can change what God has written. I came(and) played the match ... everything was written,” an emotional Siraj recalled after India’s win over the USA.

Even though Siraj had to cancel his plans to watch Real Madrid, his football dreams were far from gone. He had always drawn inspiration from the sport, and it seemed only fitting that football played a role in his remarkable comeback. "I love football, and Real Madrid is my club," Siraj explained. "I've always admired how mentally strong footballers are in big moments. I tried to bring that mindset into my cricket." Indeed, Siraj's football passion wasn't just about watching games, it was about adopting the focus and resilience that footballers like Cristiano Ronaldo often display. "Before a match, I think about the mental toughness footballers have—how they handle pressure. That's what I wanted to bring to my game today," he said.

A Dream Come True: Siraj’s Performance When Siraj stepped onto the field for India’s T20 World Cup opener against the USA, he was ready to make an impact. His transition from a football fan to a key World Cup player seemed seamless. “I just focused on my strengths,” Siraj said, reflecting on his performance. "You focus, you stick to your game, and you try to deliver.” In the match, Siraj took 3 wickets for 29 runs, including key breakthroughs in the opening spell. “The plan was simple—stay consistent, attack with the new ball, and make the most of the early overs. It felt like scoring a goal on a football field,” he smiled. “I tried to bowl wicket-to-wicket and keep it tight. The support from the crowd made me feel like I was playing in a big football match.”

A Heartfelt Comeback The emotional journey didn’t end with the wickets. For Siraj, making a comeback at the World Cup after so long was a moment of pure joy. “It feels like destiny,” he said, his eyes reflecting the gratitude he felt. “To be part of this team, to play in the World Cup, this is a dream come true." Even though Siraj had to wait for another day to see his beloved Real Madrid play, he found solace in knowing that his cricketing dreams had taken over again. As Siraj walked off the field after India’s victory, it was clear that while football had played a role in shaping his mindset, it was his cricketing skill and determination that had brought him back to the biggest stage.