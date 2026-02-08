T20 World Cup 2026: England vs Nepal preview, toss time, live streaming

England will be looking to shift the focus back to cricket as they open their T20 World Cup campaign against Nepal on Sunday, after off-field distractions surrounding captain Harry Brook. The two-time champions, led by Brook, are in excellent form, having won 11 of their 17 T20Is last year. However, the recent nightclub incident involving their captain has stirred some attention, with all-rounder Will Jacks insisting the team is looking ahead and focusing on the cricket.

England are placed in Group C alongside debutants Italy, Nepal, Scotland, and the West Indies, and they know that they must hit the ground running. With a powerful lineup capable of chasing big targets, England will also rely on their key bowlers, particularly Adil Rashid, to overcome the challenges posed by dewy conditions.

For Nepal, this is another chance to make a statement on the global stage. Having come close to beating South Africa in the last edition and defeating the West Indies recently, they are poised to challenge the bigger teams and make an impact in this World Cup.

England vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11

England playing 11 (probable): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood

Nepal playing 11 (probable): Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh (w), Sundeep Jora, Gulsan Jha, Lokesh Bam, Dipendra Singh Airee, Karan KC, Sher Malla, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane

England vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026: Head-to-head stats in T20Is

This will be the first time that these two side will be sharing the field in a T20I encounter.

England vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026: Full squad

England squad: Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Duckett, Phil Salt (wk), Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood.

Nepal squad: Rohit Paudel (c), Aarif Sheikh, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Dipendra Singh Airee, Basir Ahamad, Kushal Bhurtel, Sudneep Jora, Lokesh Bam, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sher Malla, Lalit Rajbanshi, Nandan Yadav.

England vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming and Telecast Details

When will the England vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The England vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Sunday, February 8.

What will be the venue for the England T20 vs Nepal T20 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?

The England vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the toss for the England T20 vs Nepal T20 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The toss for the England T20 vs Nepal T20 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 2.30 pm IST.

What time will the first ball of the England vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?

The first ball of the England vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 3 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the England T20 vs Nepal T20 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?

The live telecast of the England vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the England vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?

The live streaming of the England vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.