New Zealand vs Afghanistan live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match
New Zealand, who lost their recent series against India 1-4, will aim to seek an early form revival in the tournament
Associate Sponsors
Co-sponsor
New Zealand, who lost their recent series against India 1-4, will aim to seek an early form revival in the tournament
The coin flip of the match went in Afghanistan's way who opted to bat first Captain's take after toss: Mitchell Santner (NZ): We were thinking about it, some grass here, not much in Chennai. We've had a series against India, travelled all around the country, then spent some time in Mumbai and we're here. Everyone are up, which is nice - we were struggling with some of our personnel. Ish Sodhi, Bracewell, Conway and Jamieson miss out. Rashid Khan (AFG): We will like to bat first. First game for us, fresh wicket, put runs on the boards nd I think there will be more help for our spinners later on. We've much experience, have players who've played all around the globe, we're fully ready for it. Myself, Mujeeb and Nabi, the three spinners, but think there'll be help for the pacers as well. We'll have to bat well and then set it up for the bowlers. We have three pacers as well. New Zealand vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11 New Zealand playing 11: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy Afghanistan playing 11: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi
|ICC T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand vs Afghanistan broadcasting details
|Country / Region
|TV Telecast Channel
|Live Streaming Platform
|India
|Star Sports Network
|JioHotstar (app & website)
|Pakistan
|PTV Sports
|Tamasha, Myco, ARY ZAP
|Netherlands
|—
|ICC.tv
|Sri Lanka
|Dialog TV, TV Supreme
|Dialog Play, ThePapare
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports Cricket
|Sky Go, NOW TV
|USA & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow TV App, ESPN+
|Australia
|—
|Amazon Prime Video
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Sky Sport Now
|South Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport App
|UAE & MENA
|CricLife Max
|STARZPLAY
|Caribbean
|ESPN Caribbean
|ESPN Play Caribbean
|Rest of the World
|—
|ICC.tv (geo-restrictions apply)
First Published: Feb 08 2026 | 9:55 AM IST