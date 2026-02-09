South Africa vs Canada live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match?
Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada will be vital for South Africa on a batting-friendly surface in Ahmedabad
The coin flip of the match went in Canada's way who opted to bowl first. Captain's take after toss: Aiden Markram (SA): Looks a pretty good surface. Hopefully we can get off to a good start, get a really good score and take that momentum with the ball. Fantastic stadium to play at. Looking forward to getting on a good run in Ahmedabad. Big help for sure. People can say what they want about white-ball wickets, but they still vary from continent to continent. Really looking forward to starting the World Cup. Obviously that's the long-term goal to go one step forward, but we have to earn that right. Stubbs plays at number six. Have gone with four seamers and Kesh as the spinner. Dilpreet Bajwa (CAN): Would like to bowl first. Excited to play against SA. Happy to play in this stadium. Feels like it's a good batting track. Because of dew we chose to bowl. Let's see how it goes. Had a pre-tour in SL. Had very good practice matches against SL A. Have three fast bowlers. Saad bin Zafar - left arm spinner, Ansh Patel - chinaman. Already we rub shoulders with big players in GT20. Good opportunity. South Africa vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11 South Africa playing 11: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi Canada playing 11: Yuvraj Samra, Dilpreet Bajwa(c), Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva(w), Harsh Thaker, Saad Bin Zafar, Jaskaran Singh, Dilon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Ansh Patel
|ICC T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa vs Canada broadcasting details
|Country / Region
|TV Telecast Channel
|Live Streaming Platform
|India
|Star Sports Network
|JioHotstar (app & website)
|Pakistan
|PTV Sports
|Tamasha, Myco, ARY ZAP
|Netherlands
|—
|ICC.tv
|Sri Lanka
|Dialog TV, TV Supreme
|Dialog Play, ThePapare
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports Cricket
|Sky Go, NOW TV
|USA & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow TV App, ESPN+
|Australia
|—
|Amazon Prime Video
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Sky Sport Now
|South Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport App
|UAE & MENA
|CricLife Max
|STARZPLAY
|Caribbean
|ESPN Caribbean
|ESPN Play Caribbean
|Rest of the World
|—
|ICC.tv (geo-restrictions apply)
