Sri Lanka vs Oman live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 match?
Co-hosts Sri Lanka will aim to take one step closer to Super 8 qualification with a big win over Oman
The coin flip for the match went in Oman's way who opted to bowl first. Captain's take after toss: Jatinder Singh (Oman): We're gonna bowl first, and since there is a bit of moisture, we just want to utilize the conditions. Well, I believe there's hardly anything you can pick from the first game, and it's like one game don't define us, so we just need to get our batting right, so I think everything will fall in place. Yeah, preparations have been really good, so they are the full members, so definitely they play really competitive cricket. We don't get a chance to play with the test playing nations, so this is a golden opportunity for us to come and showcase our talent. I think if you keep your wickets intact, maybe later on you can accelerate. That is what it seems like on this venue. There are two changes. We have Jay Odedra and Mohammad Nadeem coming in. Dasun Shanka (Sri Lanka): Yeah, happy to bat here, so it looks a very decent pitch. Yeah, happy to bat. Yeah, unfortunately, we will miss the champion bowler, Wanindu Hasaranga. So, Dushan Hemantha comes in. See, we expected to score more than that, but unfortunately, the circumstances doesn't allow. I mean, the pitch played a little bit. I mean, it was in the slow side. Hopefully, this will become better. Of course, we talk about the exact opposite, so hopefully, you know, if the conditions allow, so we might use them.
Sri Lanka vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11
Sri Lanka playing 11: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana
Oman playing 11: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh(c), Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Jiten Ramanandi, Vinayak Shukla(w), Sufyan Mehmood, Nadeem Khan, Shah Faisal, Jay Odedra
|ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcast and streaming partners
|Territory/Region
|TV Broadcast Partner(s)
|Digital/Streaming Platform(s)
|Key Coverage Features
|India
|Star Sports
|JioHotstar
|Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
|Sri Lanka (co-host)
|Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV
|ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app
|Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
|Bangladesh
|T Sports, Nagorik TV
|Rabbithole
|Covered via Total Sports Management
|Nepal
|Kantipur TV
|ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories)
|Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
|Bhutan
|Star Sports (via distribution partners)
|Not specified
|Star Sports available via partners
|Maldives
|Star Sports (via distribution partners)
|Not specified
|Star Sports available via partners
|United Kingdom & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|NOW
|Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Sky Italia platforms
|All Italy matches + semis and final
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport digital platforms
|Full coverage across platforms
|Australia
|Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned)
|Prime Video
|Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
|New Zealand
|SKY Sport
|Not specified
|Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
|Pakistan
|PTV, PTV Home
|Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad
|Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
|United States & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube
|All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
|UAE & MENA
|CricLife Max
|StarzPlay
|Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
|Caribbean Islands
|ESPN
|Not specified
|All matches live
|Latin America
|Not specified
|Disney+
|Streaming coverage
|Brazil
|ESPN (select matches)
|Not specified
|Portuguese commentary on select matches
|Pacific Islands
|PNG Digicel
|Not specified
|Linear coverage
|Singapore
|Hub Sports 4
|Not specified
|Linear coverage
|Afghanistan
|Lemar TV
|Not specified
|Commentary in Pashto and Dari
|Netherlands
|Not specified
|NOS
|Streams all Netherlands matches live
|Malaysia
|CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket)
|Not specified
|Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
|Hong Kong
|CricBuzz channel (via PCCW)
|Not specified
|Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
|In-flight/At sea
|Sport 24
|Sport 24
|Live coverage while travelling
|All remaining territories
|Not specified
|ICC.tv
|Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 11:05 AM IST