T20 WC 2024: Bangladesh and Netherlands Scenarios for Super 8 Qualification

The seven teams for the Super 8 round have been determined but a final spot from Group D is still up for grabs. Bangladesh and the Netherlands both have a chance to grab that one spot.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 6:41 AM IST
The final spot in the Super 8 round of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will be decided on June 17 after the match between Netherlands vs Sri Lanka at Saint Lucia. 

Bangladesh Super 8 Qualification 


If the Bangla Tigers win the match against Nepal, they will qualify for the Super 8.

However, if they lose the match against Nepal, then they have to lose by a very thin margin so that their net run-rate gets little of the beating.

Netherlands Super 8 qualification scenario


Netherlands will chase as their captain decided to bowl first: If Nepal chase a target in 18 overs vs Bangladesh, the Netherlands will have to do that within 14.3 overs against Sri Lanka (assuming first innings score of 150 in both cases).



 
Group D rankings on ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Teams Matches Win Loss No result Points Net runrate
South Africa (Q) 4 4 0 0 8 0.470
Bangladesh 3 2 1 0 4 0.478
Netherlands 3 1 2 0 2 -0.408
Nepal (E) 3 0 2 1 1 -0.293
Sri Lanka (E) 3 0 2 1 1 -0.777
 

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 6:41 AM IST

