T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan vs Ireland Playing 11, live toss time telecast

In Match 36 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, Pakistan cricket team led by Babar Azam will look to restore some pride when they take on a under-firing Ireland in their final Group A match at Lauderhill in Florida today.

With arch-rivals India and USA sealing the two spots for the Super 8 stage from Group A, Pakistan have been confined to some introspection as they look to thwart the Irish challenge.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Ireland had beaten Pakistan comprehensively in a bilateral game in days leading to the T20 World Cup and the contest if at all it happens could see both the teams in green fighting hard for a final laugh.





ALSO READ: ICC T20 World Cup 2024 points table Group A, B, C, D; top batters & bowlers Ireland are the only team without a win in Group A and they will be inspired to sign off with their account opened, riding on Pakistan's lack of confidence, their trait of being fallible at crucial stages and a unified effort.

But all that will come to fore only if the rain stays away to allow play to happen as Florida has witnessed a flood-like station amid heavy downpour in the last few days.

In fact, co-hosts USA's unexpected qualification happened only after their contest here against Ireland was washed out, which had also ensured Pakistan's exit in the first round.

T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan vs Ireland Playing 11

Ireland Playing 11 probables: Paul Stirling (captain), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Benjamin White, Josh Little, Mark Adair, Gareth Delany, Barry McCarthy.

Pakistan Playing 11 probables: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmad/Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah/Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmad.



ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 full schedule, live match time (IST), streaming Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmad/Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah/Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmad.

Pakistan vs Ireland head-to-head

Total matches played: 4

Ireland won: 1

Pakistan won: 3

Squads:

Ireland squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Benjamin White, Neil Rock, Graham Hume, Ross Adair

Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan.

T20 World Cup 2024 today's match, Pakistan vs Ireland live toss time, live Streaming and telecast

Which teams will lock horns in today's match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024?

Ireland will lock horns with Pakistan in today's match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

At what time will the PAK vs IRE live toss take place on Sunday (June 16)?

The live toss between Ireland and Pakistan will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

At what time will the Pakistan vs Ireland live match in T20 World Cup 2024 start today?

The Pakistan vs Ireland live match will begin at 08:00 PM IST on June 16 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the T20 World Cup 2024 matches in India?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the T20 World Cup 2024 and it will broadcast the Pakistan vs Ireland match. The PAK vs IRE live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD and SD channels while Star Sports 3 HD and SD channels will broadcast the same in Hindi commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup 2024 matches in India?

Disney plus Hotstar will livestream the Pakistan vs Ireland in India.