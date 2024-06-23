T20 WC 2024: India almost certain of semis spot; chances of other teams

India registered a comprehensive win against Bangladesh as they beat the eastern neighbours by 50 runs. With this win, the Indian team now has four points from two games and they cannot be overthrown from their spot until and unless they get beaten by a huge margin in their next game against Australia. There are other permutations and combinations involved in it as well.





India

Games- 2, Points- 4, Matches Remaining- 1, Next Match against AUS on June, 24

India needs to just win its match against Australia in their last Super 8 outing to get into the semi-final. However, India can get into the semi-final even before their last game if Australia manages to beat Afghanistan in the next match in Group 1. This match takes place on Sunday, 6:00 am IST.

Australia

Games- 1, Points-2, Matches Remaining-2, Next two matches against AFG on June 23 and IND on June 24

For Australia to reach the semi-final, they need to beat Afghanistan. If they beat the Afghans, India and the Aussies will get to the semi-final. However, if Australia loses to the Afghans and beats India, they would wish that the Afghans lose to Bangladesh. However, if Bangladesh lose to Afghans then it would come down to net run rate between India, Australia and Afghanistan.

Afghanistan

Games- 1, Points-0, Matches Remaining-2, Next two matches against AUS on June 23 and BAN on June 24

For Afghanistan, the equation is simple, they need to win both the matches and then hope that India beat Australia. Even if India doesn't beat the Aussies, then the Afghans will look to improve their net run rate in their last two matches.

What is Bangladesh's outside chance?

Games- 2, Points- 0, Matches Remaining- 1, Next Match against AFG on June, 24

Bangladesh are out of reckoning, but not mathematically. For them to have any chance of moving into the semi-final, they need Afghanistan to beat Australia. If that happens, then they would want to beat the Afghans and hope that India beat the Aussies. For the second spot, it would then come down to all three teams- Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Australia with one point each. It will be decided by the net run rate.