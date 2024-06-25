AFG vs BAN LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan opts to bat first
T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE score Updates Afghanistan vs Bangladesh full scorecard: Afghanistan have not changed their XI from the previous match. Two changes in Bangladesh's line-up
Anish Kumar New Delhi
The last game of Group 1 in the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is going to be a cracker when Afghanistan take on Bangladesh at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent. It is a must-win game for Afghanistan, while Bangladesh have an outside chance.
There is a huge threat of a wash-out and in that case, Afghanistan could be in problem as they want to win the match.
T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Playing 11
Afghanistan playing 11: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Nangeyalia Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Bangladesh playing 11: Litton Das(w), Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.
How to watch the live telecast of the AFG vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the Afghanistan (AFG) vs Bangladesh (BAN) T20 World Cup 2024 match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The AFG vs BAN live broadcast will be available in other regional languages.
T20 World Cup 2024, AFG vs BAN Live streaming
AFG vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.
Check AFG vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 live score and match updates here
5:37 AM
Scenarios for semifinal qualification:
- Afghanistan need just a win to qualify
- If Bangladesh beat Afghanistan, then Australia will qualify on better net runrate
- If Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by over 61 runs or chase down a target in 13 Overs, then both Afghanistan and Australia knocked out and Bangla Tigers will join India from Group 1.
5:36 AM
Bangladesh's Playing 11 today
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das(w), Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman
5:36 AM
Afghanistan Playing 11 for today's match
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Nangeyalia Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi
5:33 AM
AFG vs BAN LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Bangladesh bowling first
Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan wins the toss and elects to bat first in St Vincent.
5:32 AM
AFG vs BAN LIVE TOSS UPDATES
No sign of rain!! Toss is moments away.
5:30 AM
AFG vs BAN LIVE TOSS UPDATES
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh live toss is just moments away, stay tuned for live updates.
5:26 AM
Total matches played: 11
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh head-to-head stats
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh head-to-head
It is even-steven when it comes to head-to-head records between Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The two teams have come up against each other on 11 occasions. While the Afghans have won six times, the Bengal Tigers have had the better of them in five matches.
Last Five Meetings Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head
|Head to Head - T20Is
|Matches
|Wins - Afg
|Wins - Ban
|
Super Over Wins
- Afg
|
Super Over Wins
- Ban
|No Result
|Overall
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Since 2021
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|In T20 World Cup
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
Last Five Meetings Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head
|Date
|Result
|Venue
|1st Innings
|2nd Innings
|2023-07-16
|
BAN win by 6 wickets (DLS
method)
|Sylhet Stadium, Sylhet
|AFG - 116/7 (17.0)
|BAN - 119/4 (16.1)
|2023-07-14
|BAN win by 2 wickets
|Sylhet Stadium, Sylhet
|AFG - 154/7 (20.0)
|BAN - 157/8 (19.5)
|2022-08-30
|AFG win by 7 wickets
|Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah
|BAN - 127/7 (20.0)
|AFG - 131/3 (18.3)
|2022-03-05
|AFG win by 8 wickets
|Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
|BAN - 115/9 (20.0)
|AFG - 121/2 (17.4)
|2022-03-03
|BAN win by 61 runs
|Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
|BAN - 155/8 (20.0)
|
AFG - 94/10 (17.4)
5:25 AM
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh LIVE UPDATES: St Vincent weather updates
There is a chance of rain from 11 PM local time or 8:30 IST or 7:30 AM Afghanistan time or 9 AM Bangladesh time.
5:16 AM
Bangladesh Squad squad for today's match
Bangladesh Squad: Litton Das(w), Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Soumya Sarkar
5:11 AM
Afghanistan squad for T20 World Cup 2024
Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Nangeyalia Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Najibullah Zadran, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Ishaq
5:03 AM
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh LIVE UPDATES: Match to begin at 6 AM IST
Hello amd welcome to our live coverage of Aghanistan vs Bangladesh match, a most-anticipated match for Australia and even the two teams who are playing today.
