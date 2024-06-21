T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 points table Group 1, 2; top batters and bowlers

The Super 8 round of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 is underway, with 8 teams divided into two groups, namely Group 1 and Group 2, of four each.
India, Bangladesh, Australia and Afghanistan are part of Group 1 while South Africa, England, West Indies and the USA belong to Group 2.
India are at the top of the Group 1 points table after a win against Afghanistan.
In Group 2, defending champions England are at the top of the team rankings after a win against West Indies. The Three Lions will lock horns with South Africa, who are at the second spot in Group 2 leaderboard, on June 21.
|T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Points Table
|Group 1
|Teams
|M
|W
|L
|NR
|PT
|NRR
|India
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2.35
|Australia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1.824
|Bangladesh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-1.824
|Afghanistan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2.35
|Group 2
|Teams
|M
|W
|L
|NR
|PT
|NRR
|England
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1.343
|South Africa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.9
|United States of America
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-0.9
|West Indies
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-1.343
|Top 10 highest run-getter in ICC T20 World Cup 2024
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|SR
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|N Pooran (WI)
|2024-2024
|5
|5
|0
|200
|98
|40
|141.84
|0
|1
|0
|14
|14
|AGS Gous (USA)
|2024-2024
|4
|4
|1
|182
|80*
|60.66
|146.77
|0
|2
|0
|17
|9
|TM Head (AUS)
|2024-2024
|5*
|5
|2
|179
|68
|59.66
|157.01
|0
|1
|0
|17
|11
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG)
|2024-2024
|5
|5
|0
|178
|80
|35.6
|149.57
|0
|2
|1
|11
|11
|Ibrahim Zadran (AFG)
|2024-2024
|5
|5
|0
|160
|70
|32
|120.3
|0
|1
|1
|18
|4
|MP Stoinis (AUS)
|2024-2024
|5*
|3
|1
|156
|67*
|78
|190.24
|0
|2
|0
|13
|10
|DA Warner (AUS)
|2024-2024
|5*
|5
|1
|148
|56
|37
|152.57
|0
|1
|0
|14
|8
|PD Salt (ENG)
|2024-2024
|5
|4
|1
|147
|87*
|49
|181.48
|0
|1
|0
|13
|9
|Aaron Jones (USA)
|2024-2024
|4
|4
|2
|141
|94*
|70.5
|151.61
|0
|1
|1
|6
|13
|B McMullen (SCOT)
|2024-2024
|4
|3
|1
|140
|61*
|70
|170.73
|0
|2
|0
|13
|8
|Bowlers with most wickets in T20 World Cup 2024
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Balls
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4
|5
|Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG)
|5
|5
|110
|18.2
|0
|113
|15
|5/9
|7.53
|6.16
|7.33
|1
|1
|A Zampa (AUS)
|5*
|5
|120
|20
|0
|118
|11
|4/12
|10.72
|5.9
|10.9
|1
|0
|A Nortje (SA)
|5
|5
|120
|20
|0
|107
|10
|4/7
|10.7
|5.35
|12
|1
|0
|Arshdeep Singh (IND)
|4
|4
|96
|16
|0
|111
|10
|4/9
|11.1
|6.93
|9.6
|1
|0
|TA Boult (NZ)
|4
|4
|96
|16
|2
|59
|9
|3/16
|6.55
|3.68
|10.66
|0
|0
|Tanzim Hasan Sakib (BAN)
|5*
|5
|96
|16
|2
|81
|9
|4/7
|9
|5.06
|10.66
|1
|0
|AJ Hosein (WI)
|5
|5
|114
|19
|1
|97
|9
|5/11
|10.77
|5.1
|12.66
|0
|1
|AS Joseph (WI)
|5
|5
|99
|16.3
|0
|121
|9
|4/19
|13.44
|7.33
|11
|1
|0
|Rashid Khan (AFG)
|5
|5
|120
|20
|0
|125
|9
|4/17
|13.88
|6.25
|13.33
|1
|0
|JJ Bumrah (IND)
|4
|4
|90
|15
|2
|52
|8
|3/7
|6.5
|3.46
|11.25
|0
|0