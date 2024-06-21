T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 points table Group 1, 2; top batters and bowlers

The Super 8 round of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 is underway, with 8 teams divided into two groups, namely Group 1 and Group 2, of four each.

India, Bangladesh, Australia and Afghanistan are part of Group 1 while South Africa, England, West Indies and the USA belong to Group 2.

India are at the top of the Group 1 points table after a win against Afghanistan.

In Group 2, defending champions England are at the top of the team rankings after a win against West Indies. The Three Lions will lock horns with South Africa, who are at the second spot in Group 2 leaderboard, on June 21.