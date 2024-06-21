Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 points table Group 1, 2; top batters and bowlers

Check ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 points table here

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 key stats

Nicholas Pooran is the highest run-getter and Fazalhaq Farooqui is the highest wicket-taker in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 10:10 AM IST
The Super 8 round of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 is underway, with 8 teams divided into two groups, namely Group 1 and Group 2, of four each. 

India, Bangladesh, Australia and Afghanistan are part of Group 1 while South Africa, England, West Indies and the USA belong to Group 2. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

India are at the top of the Group 1 points table after a win against Afghanistan.

In Group 2, defending champions England are at the top of the team rankings after a win against West Indies. The Three Lions will lock horns with South Africa, who are at the second spot in Group 2 leaderboard, on June 21.

T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Points Table
Group 1
Teams M W L NR PT NRR
India 1 1 0 0 2 2.35
Australia 1 1 0 0 2 1.824
Bangladesh 1 0 1 0 0 -1.824
Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 0 -2.35
Group 2
Teams M W L NR PT NRR
England 1 1 0 0 2 1.343
South Africa 1 1 0 0 2 0.9
United States of America 1 0 1 0 0 -0.9
West Indies 1 0 1 0 0 -1.343


Top 10 highest run-getter in ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Player Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave SR 100 50 0 4s 6s
N Pooran (WI) 2024-2024 5 5 0 200 98 40 141.84 0 1 0 14 14
AGS Gous (USA) 2024-2024 4 4 1 182 80* 60.66 146.77 0 2 0 17 9
TM Head (AUS) 2024-2024 5* 5 2 179 68 59.66 157.01 0 1 0 17 11
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) 2024-2024 5 5 0 178 80 35.6 149.57 0 2 1 11 11
Ibrahim Zadran (AFG) 2024-2024 5 5 0 160 70 32 120.3 0 1 1 18 4
MP Stoinis (AUS) 2024-2024 5* 3 1 156 67* 78 190.24 0 2 0 13 10
DA Warner (AUS) 2024-2024 5* 5 1 148 56 37 152.57 0 1 0 14 8
PD Salt (ENG) 2024-2024 5 4 1 147 87* 49 181.48 0 1 0 13 9
Aaron Jones (USA) 2024-2024 4 4 2 141 94* 70.5 151.61 0 1 1 6 13
B McMullen (SCOT) 2024-2024 4 3 1 140 61* 70 170.73 0 2 0 13 8

Bowlers with most wickets in T20 World Cup 2024
Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5
Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG) 5 5 110 18.2 0 113 15 5/9 7.53 6.16 7.33 1 1
A Zampa (AUS) 5* 5 120 20 0 118 11 4/12 10.72 5.9 10.9 1 0
A Nortje (SA) 5 5 120 20 0 107 10 4/7 10.7 5.35 12 1 0
Arshdeep Singh (IND) 4 4 96 16 0 111 10 4/9 11.1 6.93 9.6 1 0
TA Boult (NZ) 4 4 96 16 2 59 9 3/16 6.55 3.68 10.66 0 0
Tanzim Hasan Sakib (BAN) 5* 5 96 16 2 81 9 4/7 9 5.06 10.66 1 0
AJ Hosein (WI) 5 5 114 19 1 97 9 5/11 10.77 5.1 12.66 0 1
AS Joseph (WI) 5 5 99 16.3 0 121 9 4/19 13.44 7.33 11 1 0
Rashid Khan (AFG) 5 5 120 20 0 125 9 4/17 13.88 6.25 13.33 1 0
JJ Bumrah (IND) 4 4 90 15 2 52 8 3/7 6.5 3.46 11.25 0 0



Topics : ICC T20 World Cup Australia cricket team England cricket team Bangladesh cricket team South Africa cricket team Afghanistan cricket team India cricket team West Indies cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 9:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET-UG 2024 Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon