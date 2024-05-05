IPL 2024 playoff qualification scenarios and chances of all 10 teams

With Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 league phase approaching the fag end, the race for the playoffs hots up with nine of the 10 teams still in contention for knockout matches.

Mumbai Indians are the only team which would not make it to the playoffs. However, Hardik Pandya's side is not out mathematically, even though no team in IPL history have made it to the playoffs after only attaining 12 points after the completion of the league phase.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

What are the minimum points for a team to qualify for the Playoffs?

After IPL became a 10-team affair, one has to attain at least 16 points to qualify for the playoffs. On only one occasion, did a team qualify for the knockout stages after achieving 14 points in Indian Premier League.

Rajasthan Royals' playoffs qualification scenarios

Rajasthan Royals are virtually in the playoffs after winning 8 of their 10 games. With four games to go, RR need to win just one win to confirm their place in the knockouts. However, they would like to end the league phase as the top two teams. The top two teams get two chances to find a place in the IPL final.

Kolkata Knight Riders playoffs qualification scenarios





Check IPL 2024 points table here With 14 points from 10 games, KKR are almost guaranteed a spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs. Knight Riders still have four games to go. With a victory in just two of these games, KKR will confirm a spot in the IPL 2024 knockouts. However, considering their superior net run rate (+1.098), they could still have a chance to make the playoffs even if they only win in the remaining four games.

Lucknow Super Giants' playoffs chances

With 12 points from 6 wins, LSG are presently at third place in the IPL 2024 leaderboard. The four games that LSG has left to play—KKR, SRH, DC, and MI—are very important. LSG needs to win three of these four games in order to guarantee their spot in the playoffs. The outcomes of the other teams will determine LSG's fate in terms of qualification if they can only win two of these four games.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's playoffs chances

With 12 points, Hyderabad are ranked fourth in the IPL 2024 points table after winning six of their ten games. The final four games for SRH are against PBKS, GT, LSG, and MI. For SRH to have a good chance of qualifying for the IPL 2024 Playoffs, they must win three of these four games. The performance of other teams will determine SRH's chances of making the playoffs if they can only win two of their final four games.

Chennai Super Kings playoffs chances

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have 10 points from 10 games; they have won 5 and lost 5. CSK could attain a maximum of 18 points if they win the remaining four fixtures and could easily qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs. Nevertheless, CSK's prospects of qualifying for the IPL 2024 playoffs will rely on how other teams perform if they lose even one game.

Delhi Capitals' scenarios for playoff qualification

With five victories from their eleven games, DC has ten points. DC can only get to the all-important 16-point threshold even if they win their final three games. DC is now trailing the 10-point Chennai Super Kings in the points rankings with a net run rate of -0.442. Delh's chances for the IPL 2024 playoffs will rely on how other teams do, even if they win all three of their remaining games to get 16 points.

RCB's Playoffs qualification chances

Bengaluru can make it to the playoffs with 14 points if two of the top three teams end up attaining more than 22 points after the end of the league phase. But for that, RCB needs to win their remaining three fixtures. They are on a three-match winning streak.

Punjab Kings chances for IPL 2024 playoff qualification

PBKS has won four out of the 10 games played, attaining a total of eight points. Punjab Kings will have 16 points if they win their final four games. But just like the Delhi Capitals, they will still need to depend on the results of other teams in order to find a place in the last four.

Gujarat Titans' chances for IPL 2024 playoff qualification

Shubman Gill's side has an uphill task to find a place in the IPL 2024 knockouts. GT are at the first position on the IPL 2024 team rankings points table with eight points after winning four out of 11 games.





ALSO READ: Chahal to Jasprit Bumrah: Top 10 highest wicket-takers in IPL history With a net run rate of -1.320, GT's is far worse than the IPL franchisees above them. Gujarat Titans' low net run rate makes it nearly hard for them to qualify for the playoffs, even if they win all of their remaining games to achieve 14 points.

Mumbai Indians chances for IPL 2024 Playoffs qualification

No team has ever qualified for playoffs with 12 points, the most Mumbai could have if they win their remaining three games. However, they are still mathematically in the race as only three teams have attained or crossed the 12-point-mark.