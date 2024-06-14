T20 WC 2024: Pakistan Super 8 scenario if USA vs Ireland washed out today?





ALSO READ: USA vs IRE: Lauderhill-Florida weather forecast, hourly rain prediction All eyes of Pakistani fans would be on the USA vs Ireland match on Friday, June 14, in the T20 World Cup 2024. This match will be the last the USA plays and Pakistan's Super 8 qualification chances are fully dependent on the result of this match at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, in Lauderhill, Florida.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

What is the effect of the rain on the USA vs Ireland match?

There are chances of rain disturbing the game and some fear a possible washout as well. According to The Weather Channel, the weather forecast for Broward County, where the stadium is located, suggests 'few showers' between 10 and 11 am local time.





USA vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024 weather update. Photo: Screengrab The match starts at 10:30 am local time, which is 8 pm IST. After that, there are chances of thunderstorms and the percentage of precipitation increases from 31 per cent to 51 per cent between 12 and 2 pm local time.

Thus, a washout cannot be ruled out for the USA vs Ireland match in the T20 World Cup 2024.

What would happen to Pakistan's Super 8 qualification chances if the match is washed out?

In case of a washout in the USA vs Ireland match, Pakistan will be knocked out as the USA would have five points and Pakistan could have at most four points even if they win their last match against Ireland on Sunday, June 16.

What would happen to Pakistan's Super 8 qualification chances if the USA vs Ireland match is completed?

If the match is not washed out and gets completed today, then Ireland must win to keep Pakistan's and their own hopes alive.

The USA, which already has four points, would get to six points if they win. However, if they lose, it will give Pakistan and Ireland an opportunity to win the last game and get over the USA in the points table and reach the Super 8 as the second-best team from Group A.

If the USA loses today's match, it will come down to net run rate. Currently, Pakistan's net run rate (0.191) is better than that of the USA (0.127)