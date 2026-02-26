Associate Sponsors

T20 WC 2026 Super 8: IND vs ZIM pitch report and Chepauk Stadium stats

The surface in Chennai is typically batting-friendly, and totals in the 170-180 range are often within reach.

India vs Zimbabwe Chepauk Stadium T20 WC pitch report
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 4:02 PM IST
India will take on the Zimbabwe national cricket team in Match No. 48 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super Eight (Group A) on February 26 at the historic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
 
The Men in Blue head into the contest under pressure after a disappointing start to their Super Eight campaign. They were handed a comprehensive 76-run defeat by South Africa national cricket team in their previous outing. The match slipped away largely due to a fluent half-century from David Miller and a brilliant four-wicket spell from Marco Jansen, performances that exposed gaps in India’s batting and bowling departments. With little margin for error remaining, the hosts will be determined to respond with a commanding display and keep their semi-final hopes alive.
 
Zimbabwe, too, are looking to recover from a tough opening in the Super Eight stage. They suffered a heavy 107-run loss to the West Indies cricket team, a result that dented their early momentum. After exceeding expectations earlier in the tournament, Zimbabwe now face a formidable challenge against an Indian side desperate to bounce back strongly. 
 
India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8:  MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch report
 
The surface in Chennai is typically batting-friendly, and totals in the 170–180 range are often within reach. That said, it isn’t entirely one-sided. The pitch can offer assistance to bowlers, especially spinners who maintain disciplined lines and lengths, giving them the opportunity to claim key wickets and shape the outcome of the match.
 
T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 India vs Zimbabwe: Head-to-head stats at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai
 
This will be India and Zimbabwe's first T20I encounter against each other at this venue on Thursday in Chennai.
 
Most recent T20I match at MA Chidambaram Stadium
 
The most recent T20I match played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, was the Super 8 opener of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between Afghanistan and Canada. The match went in the favour of Afghanistan who won the match by 82 runs.
 
MA Chidambaram Stadium: Key T20I stats 
Chepauk Stadium key T20i stats
Statistical Category Value
Total Matches 16
Matches Won Batting First 9
Matches Won Bowling First 6
Average 1st Innings Score 165
Average 2nd Innings Score 137
Highest Total Recorded 189/4 (20 overs) by RSAW vs INDW
Lowest Total Recorded 80/10 (17.5 overs) by PAKW vs ENGW
Highest Score Chased 183/5 (17.5 overs) by NZ vs AFG
Lowest Score Defended 103/8 (20 overs) by WIW vs PAKW
 
First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 4:02 PM IST

