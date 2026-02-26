T20 WC 2026 Super 8: India vs Zimbabwe preview, toss time, streaming

ICC Men's T20 World Cup action continues as India prepare to take on the Zimbabwe national cricket team in Match No. 48 of the Super Eight (Group A) on February 26 at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

ALSO READ: T20 WC 2026: Are changes coming in India's XI? Batting coach says yes The Men in Blue began their Super Eight campaign on a disappointing note, suffering a comprehensive 76-run defeat against South Africa national cricket team. The loss was largely driven by a brilliant half-century from David Miller and an impressive four-wicket spell by Marco Jansen, which exposed India’s shortcomings with both bat and ball. With their tournament hopes hanging in the balance, India will be determined to stage a strong comeback.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, also endured a tough start in the Super Eight phase, going down by 107 runs to the West Indies cricket team. After exceeding expectations earlier in the competition, the African side now faces a formidable challenge against the host nation. All 14 available players took part in the training session for India, with only Rinku Singh missing after returning home because of a family emergency. The atmosphere was sharp and purposeful. Even as discussions around semi-final qualification scenarios continued outside the camp, India’s focus at Chepauk remained strictly professional, fine-tuning match-ups and exploring backup options in case Rinku is unavailable for Thursday’s clash.

India vs ZimbabweT20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Playing 11 India playing 11 (probable): Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah Zimbabwe playing 11 (probable): Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza (c), Tashinga Musekiwa, Tony Munyonga, Dion Myers, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Head-to-head stats in T20Is Total matches: 13 India won: 10 Zimbabwe won: 3 Tie/No result: 0 India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Full squad

What will be the venue for the India vs Zimbabwe Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026? The India vs Zimbabwe Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. What time will the toss for the India vs Zimbabwe Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? The toss for the India vs Zimbabwe Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 6:30 pm IST. What time will the first ball of the India vs Zimbabwe Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?

The first ball of the India vs Zimbabwe Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 7:00 pm IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Zimbabwe Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India? The live telecast of the India vs Zimbabwe Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Zimbabwe Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?