T20 WC 2026 Super 8: PAK vs SL pitch report and Pallekele Stadium key stats

Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in their final Super 8 clash of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, with their semi-final hopes hanging by a thread. Pakistan currently sit third in Group 2 with just one point and a net run rate of -0.461. However, England's win over New Zealand have provided Pakistan with a realistic chance to qualify for the semifinals as they just need to beat Sri Lanka by 65 runs batting first or have to chase down the target in 12.4 overs batting second.

Sahibzada Farhan has been Pakistan’s standout performer with 283 runs, including a century and two fifties, but the rest of the batting line-up has struggled for consistency. Captain Salman Agha, Babar Azam and Saim Ayub will need to deliver, while Usman Tariq’s 10 wickets and Shaheen Afridi’s pace remain key to the bowling attack.

Sri Lanka, already eliminated after losses to England and New Zealand, will play for pride. Despite Pathum Nissanka’s earlier century against Australia, their campaign faltered due to inconsistent batting and an underwhelming bowling effort. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium pitch report The surface at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium is generally known to favour batters, with teams regularly posting totals in excess of 150 in T20 matches. The pitch usually offers consistent bounce and decent pace, allowing batters to trust the surface and play their strokes freely once they settle at the crease.

For bowlers, discipline with line and length becomes crucial, as even slight errors can quickly be punished by aggressive batting. Fast bowlers might find a hint of movement with the new ball early in the innings, but as the match progresses, the conditions tend to become more favourable for stroke-making. Overall, the venue is considered a good-scoring ground where batters often enjoy the upper hand. T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Head-to-head stats at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele Pakistan and Sri Lanka, despite their rich rivalry history in cricket, will play each other for the first time at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.