Will Pakistan qualify for the semis if the ENG vs NZ match is washed out?

In a decisive fixture of the Group 2 matches in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 round, England will take on New Zealand today at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The match will be important for New Zealand and Pakistan, as their hopes of joining England in the semifinal round from the group depend on the outcome of the match.

A win for New Zealand will confirm their final four finish, while a win for the already qualified English side will keep Pakistan's journey in the tournament up and running.

However, what will happen to Pakistan’s semifinal chances if the England vs New Zealand match gets washed out in Colombo? Take a look. What happens if the England vs New Zealand game gets washed out? If the England vs New Zealand Super 8 clash in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is washed out on Friday, both teams will share a point each. In that scenario, England will finish as Group 2 leaders with five points, while New Zealand will progress to the next stage with four points, which would also eliminate Pakistan from the tournament. For New Zealand, either a win or a washout will be enough to secure qualification. Pakistan, meanwhile, will remain in contention only if England defeat New Zealand.