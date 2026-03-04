T20 WC: Abhishek just a few shots away from regaining rhythm, says Morkel

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Men in Blue will be hoping to keep their title defence up and running when they take on England in the second semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, March 5.

One of the biggest concerns for the Indian team heading into the semifinal against two-time champions England is the form of their flamboyant opener, Abhishek Sharma, who, despite his 55-run innings against Zimbabwe in the Super 8, has scored only 80 runs in six matches so far, including three ducks in the group stage.

While questions around Abhishek’s form are debated before every match, India bowling coach Morne Morkel believes that Abhishek is just one or two shots away from regaining his rhythm.

India bowling coach Morne Morkel, speaking ahead of India's semifinal against England, said young opener Abhishek Sharma is going through a phase that many players experience early in their international careers and that such moments can become important learning periods. Morkel said that the game can sometimes be difficult and even cruel on players, especially youngsters trying to establish themselves at the international level. One or two shots away from regaining rhythm Morkel also spoke about Abhishek's batting approach, saying the left-hander's natural style means it may only take a couple of shots for him to rediscover rhythm and confidence. According to him, players with Abhishek's instinctive approach can often regain momentum quickly once they connect well with the ball.

“His way of playing is one or two shots that can find him that rhythm, that can give him that confidence back. And that, for me, is a pleasing sign,” Morkel said. He added that Abhishek is not the type of batter who worries too much about the technical aspects of the game, which could help him bounce back quickly once he finds his timing. “He's not a guy who worries too much about technique. Normally, those sort of players take a lot more time to get into confidence,” Morkel said. Abhishek in almost a similar situation as Sanju “I think sometimes this game can be hard on you, cruel on you. Similar situation that Sanju found himself in,” Morkel said.

He referred to wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson’s recent performance against West Indies, where Samson struck an unbeaten 97 off just 50 balls to guide India to a successful chase of 196 and book their place in the semifinals. Morkel suggested that Abhishek is currently in a comparable phase, where one strong innings can quickly change the narrative around a player’s form. “In your career, you're going to find moments like this. This is good growth for him, it's good learning for him. For a young guy finding his feet in international cricket, this will only help him down the line and for Indian cricket,” Morkel added.

Looking back at his hundred against England Morkel also pointed to Abhishek’s century against England earlier as an example of the youngster’s ability at the international level. He suggested that revisiting those positive moments can help rebuild confidence before the next opportunity. “Abhishek scored 100 here against England not so long ago. So for him, it's just tapping into those little videos and looking at his feel-good moments and building a blueprint,” Morkel said. Every innings a fresh start Morkel further added that the most important thing for the southpaw is to treat every innings as a new opportunity. He suggested that the next match effectively gives Abhishek a fresh page, where he starts again from zero and has the chance to make an impact.