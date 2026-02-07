T20 WC: Suryakumar Yadav leads from the front to save India the blemishes

In a tense encounter at Wankhede, where India’s top order collapsed under pressure from USA’s disciplined bowling attack, Suryakumar Yadav rose to the occasion, playing a captain’s knock to rescue his team.His knock of 84 off 49 balls* was not only a vital innings but also a historic one, as it became the second-highest score in a T20 World Cup debut captaincy innings, behind Chris Gayle's 88 against Australia in 2009.

At this point, Suryakumar Yadav, India’s rock at the crease, took charge. Displaying maturity and poise, he stitched together the innings with brilliant stroke play. Using his renowned 360-degree batting style, SKY kept finding the gaps, keeping the scoreboard ticking with calculated risks. His knock was filled with crisp drives, elegant sweeps, and inventive flicks. The 30-year-old took India to 161/9 by the end of their 20 overs, a score that seemed respectable considering the collapse.

India’s pursuit of setting a competitive total seemed nearly impossible as they found themselves in deep trouble early on. By the end of the Powerplay, they were reeling at 46/4, with the top order failing to live up to expectations. Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, and Tilak Varma were dismissed cheaply, their failures leaving the middle order with a monumental task. With the pressure mounting, the innings seemed to be slipping further away from India’s grasp.

Innings Report

Despite the early setbacks, Suryakumar’s fight ensured India had something to defend. His partnership with Axar Patel (14 off 11) was the only significant stand in a fragile Indian innings. USA’s bowlers, led by Harmeet Singh and Shadley van Schalkwyk, kept India under tight control. Harmeet took 2 wickets for 26 runs, while van Schalkwyk’s disciplined spell was pivotal in restricting India.

In the end, Suryakumar’s resolute knock ensured India’s total reached 161/9. With the USA now required to chase, the match was still up for grabs, and all eyes were on the bowlers to back up their captain's brilliance.