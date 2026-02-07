T20 WC: Suryakumar Yadav leads from the front to save India the blemishes
SKY's knock of 84 off 49 balls* was not only a vital innings but also a historic one, as it became the second-highest score in a T20 World Cup debut captaincy innings.
|Highest Scores in Debut Innings as Captain in T20 World Cup
|Rank
|Player
|Score
|Opponent
|Venue
|Year
|1
|Chris Gayle
|88
|Australia
|The Oval
|2009
|2
|Suryakumar Yadav
|84*
|USA
|Wankhede
|2026
|3
|Babar Azam
|68*
|India
|Dubai
|2021
|4
|Mahela Jayawardene
|65
|Kenya
|Joburg
|2007
|5
|Mohd Ashraful
|61
|West Indies
|Joburg
|2007
First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 9:12 PM IST